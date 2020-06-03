The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
US Rep. says US-Israel relations doesn't hinge only on annexation issue

He addressed the prospects of the possible annexation of some areas of the West Bank in a conversation hosted on Tuesday by the Israel Policy Forum

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JUNE 3, 2020 04:51
US President Donald Trump unveils his Middle East peace plan together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House on January 28, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump unveils his Middle East peace plan together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the White House on January 28, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
WASHINGTON – Expressing concern over the application of Israeli law over the West Bank settlements doesn't make anyone less of a friend to Israel, says Rep. Ted Deutch (D-FL), Chairman for the Subcommittee on the Middle East, North Africa, and International Terrorism on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
"We shouldn't let the US-Israel relationship be determined solely on this issue. It's about so much more than that, but we can't ignore this," Deutch said.
He addressed the prospects of the possible annexation of some areas of the West Bank in a conversation hosted on Tuesday by the Israel Policy Forum. "A directly negotiated two-state solution is a mainstream position, and expressing concern about unilateral annexation isn't extreme at all," he said.
"It's the position of most of the American Jewish community. It's a way to preserve Israel's future as a secure Jewish and democratic state. It's also the way to get Palestinian people the hope eventually for a state of their own, in a prosperous and peaceful future, and saying that doesn't make anyone less of a friend of Israel," Rep. Deutch added.
He noted that the Trump administration peace plan is "very clear that specific details of the Israeli Palestinian peace agreement have to be worked out directly between the parties."
 
“We've seen some quotes about the urgency of moving forward because President Donald Trump might not get reelected,” he continued. “That's not how to make decisions that impact both the long-term security needs of Israel and the long-term bipartisan support for the US-Israel relationship.”
“All of these concerns that need to be on the table for discussion, don't suggest any antipathy or any outright attack against any policy of Israel,” he said. “They're all meant to make sure that we're having a full and clear understanding of so many of the issues that I've tried to raise about what this might ultimately do long term to the prospects of peace and Israel security.”
 


