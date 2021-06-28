The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

US surpasses Israel in Bloomberg COVID resilience ranking

The United States surged past Israel to take the No. 1 slot this month in Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking while Israel remains at No. 4.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JUNE 28, 2021 16:59
People walk with face masks on Jaffa street in Jerusalem on September 4, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
People walk with face masks on Jaffa street in Jerusalem on September 4, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The United States surged past Israel to take the No. 1 slot this month in Bloomberg’s COVID Resilience Ranking.
Israel remains at No. 4.
The report, released on Monday, has redefined resilience: “The best and worst places to be in the COVID-19 era are increasingly defined by one thing: normalization,” Bloomberg wrote. “Taming cases and deaths were once paramount, along with ensuring a robust health-care system. Now, the ability to essentially turn back the clock and return to pre-pandemic times is taking on an even greater significance.”
Bloomberg changed its metric slightly this month to accommodate the shift in COVID-19 management, as large parts of the Western world, including Israel, vaccinate and open their economies and skies. A new “reopening progress” metric that includes the ease of moving in and out of a country and how much air travel has recovered is now part of the index.
The US took number one, Bloomberg said, because of the extent of its vaccine roll out – around 46% of Americans are now inoculated, according to recent reports – and its resulting ability to open up.
“Restaurants are packed, masks are no longer required for vaccinated people and Americans are going on vacation again,” wrote Bloomberg. “The US is set for blistering economic growth this year thanks to a $1.9 trillion stimulus package and inoculation-fueled consumer confidence.”
But the authors of the report said that “there’s no guarantee that turnarounds pulled off by the US … will hold as outbreaks in the developing world continue to throw up fearsome mutations.”
Although with the new measurements this month’s ranking is not directly correlated to last month’s, Israel was unable to shift upwards due to the Delta variant, which has led to a number of outbreaks and forced the government to reinstate an indoor masking policy. Moreover, the country pushed off plans to open to individual vaccinated tourists on July 1 until at least August 1, as it struggles to manage rising cases.
However, Israel’s decision not to roll out additional restrictions Sunday night, if maintained, should help its ranking next month.
"We treat morbidity responsibly and with transparency, and without creating unnecessary panic,” Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said Monday at a Meretz faction meeting. “With proper management and personal responsibility by all of Israel’s citizens, it is possible to maintain health and freedom of movement, livelihood and routine in Israel."
Many European countries also ranked in the top 10, while some Asian countries – in the top of the pack until now because of being able to force compliance and therefore contain the virus – dropped due to low vaccination rates, flare ups and because their no-tolerance-for-COVID policies have curtailed opening.
India, the Philippines – where an Israeli team recently traveled to assist with its challenged vaccination efforts – and much of Latin America are still struggling with high numbers of new cases and mortality rates.
Others that ranked high: New Zealand at No. 2, Switzerland at No. 3 and France at No. 5.
The Bloomberg Resilience Ranking evaluates 53 countries based on a number of key data points to determine where coronavirus is being handled most effectively. Bloomberg looks at which countries have the lowest mortality rates and the highest testing and vaccination rates, as well as the lowest level of economic and social disruptions.
“It is not a final verdict,” the authors wrote, “it never could be, given the imperfections in virus and vaccine data and the fast pace of this crisis. Circumstance and pure luck also play a role, but are hard to quantify.”


Tags Israel United States COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The importance of standing with Surfside - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Benji Levy

The desired consequences of the new government unifying Israel - opinion

 By BENJI LEVY
Douglas Bloomfield

It has been a good and bad week in American politics - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Gidon Ben-Zvi

Let’s get long-buried report on BBC anti-Israel bias published

 By GIDON BEN-ZVI
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
3

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
4

Israel delays entry of vaccinated tourists until August due to COVID uptick

TRAVELERS CONVERGE at Ben-Gurion Airport late last month, as the skies begin to open up.
5

4 dead, 159 missing, including 20 Jews, in building collapse in Miami

A bunk bed is seen in a partially collapsed building in Miami Beach, Florida, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by