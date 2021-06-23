US, UN ambassador Erdan promoting a future with clean energy

The Energy Ministry and Israel's mission to the United Nations participated in a virtual event discussing Israeli innovation in terms of energy on Tuesday.Israel's ambassador to the United States and the United Nations Gilad Erdan and Energy Minister Karine Elharrar led the event on the subject of clean energy. "Energy consumption is one of the greatest sources of pollution in the world today," Ambassador Erdan said during the event. "With the devastating effects of climate change felt throughout the world, ensuring energy access will require a responsible and intentional devotion to our planet. "This will be no easy task. Rising to the challenge of meeting energy needs in a sustainable way will only be possible if revolutionary science and innovative technology are a key part of our approach," he added. "This reality is what has driven Israel’s energy policy in recent years. The Israeli government and Israeli companies have invested greatly in developing new, sustainable energy sources."During the event, Erdan added that it is, at the moment, a national priority to meet the energy needs of the public while simultaneously reducing environmental impact."As a former minister of environmental protection, I worked to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and we have made great progress in this regard," he said. "By 2025, Israel will no longer be burning coal. Israel is also committed to completing our transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy by 2050."Erdan concluded his remarks noting that to build a sustainable future, finding new sources of energy is not enough, and there is a need to examine the way in which we consume energy - noting that innovation and technology play a key role in achieving this goal.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}