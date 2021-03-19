The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Verbal abuse, no supplies: Social workers' pandemic struggles

These high numbers are similar to what statistics are like for social workers in Iran, the study, conducted by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) and UC Berkeley, found.

By SARAH BEN-NUN  
MARCH 19, 2021 09:59
Israeli social workers protest their working conditions and violence against them in Ramat Gan on July 20, 2020. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Israeli social workers protest their working conditions and violence against them in Ramat Gan on July 20, 2020.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Some 84% of Israeli social workers reported being subjected to verbal abuse, 58% to physical violence, and 29% to sexual harassment, a new study, published on Tuesday, found. 
"If the state and the government do not wake up and pay proper attention to the needs of social workers, this societal pandemic will blow up in our faces," warned Inbal Hermoni, president of the Israel Union of Social Workers. 
These high numbers are similar to what statistics are like for social workers in Iran, the study, conducted by Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) and UC Berkeley, found. 
The study was conducted in order to better understand whether needs – of the public and of the employees – are being met in the social work sphere. 
Only about 42% of social workers reported feeling prepared and qualified enough to provide proper services to clients, while about 50% said majority of their work is "putting out fires." 
Physical conditions in the workplace don't make this reality any easier, with 54% reporting subpar work environments. 
A stark example is a lack of basic necessities, like soap and toilet paper. 
Back in July, over 1,000 social workers went on strike for over a week, protesting their low salaries, and general lack of proper and necessary attention during the height of the pandemic. 
The coronavirus pandemic, and its financial difficulties, have hit every sector, and the area of social work is no exception. 
Some 46% of social workers reported experience a budget cut in social welfare programs, while 36% reported the total closure and shutdown of projects. 
Some 35% reported expecting their employment status to take a turn for the worse, despite Israel's largely successful vaccination campaign and partial re-emergence from lockdown and resumption to normal life. 


