The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Veteran 'Post,' Voice of America reporter Charley Weiss dies at 93

Although for most of his life he was intimately involved with Israel, it was only at the age of 90 that he formally made aliyah, becoming an Israeli citizen.

By PATRICIA GOLAN  
AUGUST 1, 2021 15:55
CHARLES WEISS (photo credit: Courtesy)
CHARLES WEISS
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Veteran journalist Charles (Charley) Weiss died in Jerusalem last week at the age of 93. He was an old school journalist, even-handed to a fault, everyone’s friend and no one’s fool. None of his exact contemporaries are still around these days, but the ex-journos who knew and worked with him unanimously recall him as “a gentleman and a mensch, a great reporter and a pro’s pro.”
Although for most of his life he was intimately involved with Israel, it was only at the age of 90 that he formally made aliyah, becoming an Israeli citizen. It was in a way, full-circle for someone who, as a young man, was a volunteer in Aliyah Bet, the clandestine operation to bring Jewish immigrants, mostly Holocaust survivors, to Palestine during the British Mandate.
As a reporter and editor at The Jerusalem Post beginning in the 1950’s, and later as a correspondent for Voice of America until his retirement, he covered nearly every development in Israel and the Middle East.  As regional correspondent for VOA, Weiss reported on the Turkish invasion of Cyprus, the military regimes that governed Turkey in the 1970s and on the overthrow of the Shah in Iran. Weiss seems to have known everyone.
His journalist career began at The Jerusalem Post in 1955. The Post’s founder, Gershon Agron, was still the editor at the time, but that year was elected mayor of Jerusalem. The staff at the time included many who would go on to be well known Anglo journalists: Ted Lurie, Moshe Levin, Lea Ben Dor, David Gross, Phillip Gillon, Alex Berlyne, Maccabi Dean and Mike Ronnen. Ari Rath, who with Erwin Frenkel would become co-managing editors after Ted Lurie’s untimely death, started working at the Post in 1959. 
Weiss was on duty as night editor on June 5, 1967, the first day of the Six Day War. “During the day we heard planes streaming overhead, something that never happened in the skies over demilitarized Jerusalem.  Of course we didn’t know they were Israeli planes.”
Since so many men were called up, the paper was very understaffed. Two people who volunteered at the Post and were hired by Weiss on-sight would go on to have their own journalistic careers. One was David Landau, a future managing editor of Haaretz; another was Abraham Rabinovich, whose book on the Yom Kippur War years later became a best-seller.
“Charley was the first Israeli journalist I met when I walked into the offices of The Jerusalem Post in 1967,” recalls veteran Post editor Hanan Sher. “He played an important role after that as I joined the Post at the start of a 40-year career in Israeli journalism. He was a friend and a tutor to a young newspaperman who’d just arrived in the country.”
Though I’d already worked in radio for several years, when Charley hired me for VOA in 1990, he became my mentor and true friend.
Recalling his long and fascinating career, he admitted that “the only job I really enjoyed was working as night editor at The Jerusalem Post.”
Weiss is survived by his wife Harriet and his children Ron Sivan, Anat Hoffman, Noa Weiss and Yoav Weiss.


Tags history journalism obituary The Jerusalem Post
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The power of Israel's economy - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel's political culture is still stuck in the gutter - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

When Israeli journalist legend Roni Daniel died, what died with him?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Jibril Rajoub deserves an Olympic medal in incitement - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Olympic fair and foul play

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by