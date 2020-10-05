Ultra-Orthodox violently clash with police at funeral of hassidic rebbe

Violent confrontations have broken out again between police and the ultra-Orthodox community, this time at a funeral procession for the grand rabbi of the Pittsburgh hassidic group, Rabbi Mordechai Yissachar Ber Leifer. The hassidic rebbe died Monday night at the age of 64 from COVID-19. Several thousand hassidim gathered for his funeral in Ashdod on Monday in contravention of COVID-19 regulations, prompting the police to try and disperse the mourners. Video footage from the scene shows severe confrontations between the police and the assembled hassidim, with the police herding and shoving them away from the procession.Cries of “Nazis” from some of the hassidic mourners could clearly be heard as the police sought to disperse the crowd. Police Spokesman Micky Rosenfeld said that the funeral was coordinated with the police in order to allow people to participate in the ceremony “according to the rules and regulations of the Ministry of Health.”Police forces intervened when far larger numbers of mourners took part in the funeral procession than had been agreed.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });