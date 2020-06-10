Vogue features fashion concept presented by Israeli art, design students

Ofir Lev, from Bezalel Academy’s Department of Jewelry and Fashion, wearing a black Kittle on top of a white gown, in his home town, Kibbutz Sde Eliyahu. (Michael Tzur, Bezalel Academy’s Department of Photography)

Vogue Italy gave prominence to the works of two Israeli Bezalel Academy of Art and Design, Jerusalem students in their weekly feature titled "Best Photos of the Week."The Israeli fashion design artists' photos were chosen from thousands of entries to eventually be chosen for Vogue's May 25 feature.The two students, Michael Tzur from Bezalel’s Department of Photography and Ofir Lev from the Department of Jewelry and Fashion, met during a fashion photography course at Bezalel where they were tasked with launching a joint fashion design.The photo shoot took place at Kibbutz Sde Eliyahu, where Lev grew up as a child, raised by religious parents.In the photographs, Lev wore a pink women's suit and, in another, a traditional black kittle worn by religious men during the high holidays, both pictured across the conservative backdrop of the Kibbutz - representing the contrast between the clothes he was wearing and his religious surroundings.