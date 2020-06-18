Volunteer rescues sea turtle eggs from hungry fox in Ashkelon

While walking on the beach of Ashkelon early Wednesday morning volunteer for the Israel Nature and Parks Authority (INPA) Pazi Kremer noticed a hungry fox sniffing for sea turtle eggs. The fox was able to devour two eggs before fleeing from Kremer, who reported the incident to Park Ranger Yoav Greenberg and the two began to relocate the 96 surviving eggs to a safe location. In this case, the INPA Center for Hatchings Sea Turtle Eggs. The fox was found on Thursday morning eating other eggs. The INPA and local volunteers have been scanning the beaches since May each morning hoping to locate eggs and save them from hungry foxes and careless humans. These volunteers will continue their work until August. This rescue work should not be attempted by untrained people and should any members of the public find sea turtle eggs they should call *3639.