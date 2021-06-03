Volunteers restore Acre guest houses damaged during Arab, Jewish riots

The clean-up project, called "Loving Acre, Protecting Home," brought volunteers from the pre-IDF preparatory school Hanaton, young American volunteers from the Frontier Alliance International organization and students from the Ayalim student village.

The Community Relations Department in the Acre Municipality launched the project, which has been led by its volunteer unit and has provided the volunteers with proper equipment to clean and restore what was damaged over the coming days.

Earlier in the week, Jewish and Arab producers , actors and directors joined together in another effort to rebuild theatre offices burned in the rioting.

Acre Mayor Shimon Lankri expressed his appreciation of the endeavor "especially in a time when the city is collecting its ruins in an attempt to return to normal life."



Maayan Hoffman contributed to this report.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}