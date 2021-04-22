The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Vote on KKL W.Bank land purchases postponed after Right loses majority

The World Confederation of United Zionists retracted its support for the measure due to a lack of consensus over the controversial motion.

By JEREMY SHARON  
APRIL 22, 2021 18:46
KKL-JNF GLOBAL Chairman Daniel Atar speaks a gala dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem, last year. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
KKL-JNF GLOBAL Chairman Daniel Atar speaks a gala dinner at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Jerusalem, last year.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
 At the last moment, a controversial vote in the Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael board of directors scheduled for Thursday over whether or not to authorize land purchases in the West Bank by the organization was called off by chairman Avraham Duvdevani. 
Left-wing and centrist representatives in KKL have vigorously opposed the use of the organization’s funds for buying land to expand settlements in Judea and Samaria, arguing that the issue is one of great dispute within the Jewish world and that KKL funds, a significant portion of which come from Diaspora donations, should not be used for such a contentious purpose. 
Following the victory of right-wing and religious factions in elections to the World Zionist Congress last year, efforts have been advanced to purchase private Palestinian property abutting settlements to allow them to expand. 
Two preliminary votes on the resolution in February and earlier this month were successfully passed with the narrow advantage enjoyed by the right-wing and religious factions in KKL. 
The left and centrist groups lobbied intensely however to stall the vote, including reaching out to major Jewish organizations in the US, including Hadassah, WIZO, Maccabi Olami, B'nei B'rith and Naamat USA. 
Sources within the Masorti Movement told The Jerusalem Post that these organizations “understood how this would politicize one of the national institutions in a way that would harm the core interests of the Jewish people,” and said that “out of a sense of caution and responsibility” they demanded the vote be postponed. 
Officials from these organizations reportedly contacted Duvdevani and others and urged that the vote be suspended. 
Duvdevani sent a message to board members just before noon on Thursday saying that “because of contacts made [with me] by members of the board [and] a number of organizations and movements, and some KKL offices around the world who wish to discuss the matter deeper and examine their position more foundationally, I decided to listen to the requests and postpone the scheduled board meeting.”
There are 37 members on the board, 15 of whom filed a legal petition earlier this week against any land purchases in the West Bank by KKL. 
Board members from the above mentioned organizations expressed an inclination to abstain, and then on Thursday morning David Yaari, the chairman of the World Confederation of United Zionists, a WZO faction with representation in KKL, published an op-ed in the Post stating his opposition to the timing of the vote and aspects of the resolution itself. 
Back in February, Yaari voted in favor of the resolution which narrowly passed, arguing that KKL should be able to buy land in the settlement blocs which, it is widely considered, will always be part of the State of Israel. 
Without the votes of the World Confederation of United Zionists there was no majority for the resolution, and the Post understands that Yaari made clear to Duvdevani that he would vote against the resolution this time. 
“We need to engage global Jewish communities and factor them in to come to a greater consensus,” Yaari told the Post
“We won’t ever get 100% consensus, but we shouldn’t pass resolutions of this magnitude by just one vote or with narrow majorities, and I commend the chairman for suspending the vote,” he added. 
“The KKL was set up by the Jewish people, it serves the Jewish people, and should represent and reflect as broader consensus as possible. The leadership of KKL should be credited for deciding to engage with the Jewish people and it has handled this situation in the right way.”
MK and Reform Rabbi Gilad Kariv of the Labor Party who was heavily involved in lobbying against the resolution, noted following the suspension of the vote that KKL enjoys special status and independence of action in Israel based on Knesset legislation, and that to maintain that status it needs the support of all Zionist parties in the Knesset and WZO. 
“The KKL cannot expect support from center and left-wing Zionist parties if it becomes the long arm of settlement movement, and similarly right-wing parties wouldn’t support KKL if it became a branch of Peach Now,” said Kariv. 
“If the KKL leadership wants to maintain the support of the entire Zionist political spectrum, they need to work in areas which enjoy consensus,” he added. 


Tags West Bank KKL-JNF World Zionist Congress
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Sarah Halimi murder: No excuse for killing, hating Jews - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Bennett's choice: Heed history’s call or Netanyahu’s sweet nothings

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Enes Kanter: Israel’s unlikely NBA ally - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Independence Day and the vaccine

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Meet the org. helping West Bank Palestinians keep their homes, land

 By GERSHON BASKIN

Most Read

1

Can a cup of yogurt 'cure' your case of COVID-19?

Prof. Raz Jelinek and Ms. Orit Malka with their unique probiotic yogurt at Ben-Gurion University laboratory.
2

Natanz attack hit 50 meters underground, destroyed most of the facility

Exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, April 10, 2021
3

Iran censors soccer match over 100 times due to woman referee

Premier League soccer ball, illustrative
4

Why the Indian COVID mutation should worry Israelis - analysis

People on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem, during Israel's third nationwide lockdown, Sunday, January 10, 2020.
5

New vaccine side effect? In Israel, six people develop herpes zoster

A rash from herpes zoster [Illustrative].

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by