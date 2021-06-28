Vote to split Likud bill advances in Knesset

The Knesset Arrangements Committee voted on Monday to waive the cooling-off period and expedite a bill that would make it easier to split the Likud Party. Under the current law, a third of the MKs in the faction are required to enable MKs to break off. The bill would change the law and require only four MKs. The goal of the bill is to enable the coalition to recruit four of the 30 MKs in Likud and then no longer have to rely on the four MKs of Ra'am (United Arab List.) Another bill whose cooling-off period was waived would expand the number of ministers who can quit the Knesset via the Norwegian Law and enable the next candidate on their party's list to enter. The coalition suffered a blow when it failed in a vote on the cooling-off period for a bill regarding shared taxis. The bill was not advanced because the final vote was 16-16. Opposition MKs applauded and celebrated their victory in the vote.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}