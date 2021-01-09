Prior to Capitol riots, Netanyahu taken to safe room during protests

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); }); Netanyahu was reportedly kept in the safe location for 40 minutes, during this time more police forces arrived on the scene and the security detail ruled it was safe for him to exit. The security detail was following established procedures, Channel 13 reported.

Moreover, the prime minister was never in any real danger and the protesters had no chance to storm the residency, Channel 13 claimed.

Netanyahu is facing trial for alleged corruption and breach of trust while in office. Meant to take place this week, the court session was postponed due to the government decision to impose a lockdown to prevent the rise in COVID-19 cases. The practice of ensuring there's a safe room that is harder to access and easier to defend is not unique to the residency and Israeli embassies around the world employ a similar means should they be under attack.

The anti-Netanyahu movement known as Black Flag said that the protests had always been, and will remain, non-violent "despite evidence of more than 400 cases of activists being assaulted." Crime Minister expressed their dismay at the media “not checking the facts” before reporting on the incident and argued that no barrier was ever crossed adding that, had Netanyahu really been placed in the safe room, it is due to “a madness that has taken hold of the Netanyahu family.”Crime Minister blasted: “Netanyahu, we will come to you every week, close on you from all directions, until you leave office.”