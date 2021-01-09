Prior to Capitol riots, Netanyahu taken to safe room during protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family were taken to a safe room last Saturday after protesters allegedly broke through one of the barriers placed to defend the residency of the Prime Minister, Channel 13 reported on Friday. The report, which was slammed by three activist groups, Crime Minister, Black Flags and Ein Matzav (No Way) as false, was released shortly after the events in Washington D.C. during which protesters stormed the Capitol and were able to break into the US Senate.
A video of protesters on that weekend chanting “we have taken over power/ remove the curtain” was posted by N12 news as the cause for the security detail decision to remove Netanyahu, and his family, to a safe location. The protesters, now entering the 29th week of protesting, reportedly arrived to the area before the police did.
The curtain in reference is a screen that blocks the residency from view. Netanyahu is the first Israeli leader for whom such a curtain was constructed.
The anti-Netanyahu movement known as Black Flag said that the protests had always been, and will remain, non-violent "despite evidence of more than 400 cases of activists being assaulted." Crime Minister expressed their dismay at the media “not checking the facts” before reporting on the incident and argued that no barrier was ever crossed adding that, had Netanyahu really been placed in the safe room, it is due to “a madness that has taken hold of the Netanyahu family.” Crime Minister blasted: “Netanyahu, we will come to you every week, close on you from all directions, until you leave office.”
Netanyahu was reportedly kept in the safe location for 40 minutes, during this time more police forces arrived on the scene and the security detail ruled it was safe for him to exit. The security detail was following established procedures, Channel 13 reported.
Moreover, the prime minister was never in any real danger and the protesters had no chance to storm the residency, Channel 13 claimed.
The practice of ensuring there’s a safe room that is harder to access and easier to defend is not unique to the residency and Israeli embassies around the world employ a similar means should they be under attack. Netanyahu is facing trial for alleged corruption and breach of trust while in office. Meant to take place this week, the court session was postponed due to the government decision to impose a lockdown to prevent the rise in COVID-19 cases.