WATCH: Store set on fire in east Jerusalem, police arrest three

A store in east Jerusalem was set on fire on Sunday night, with a police investigation concluding that four suspects in the area may have been responsible for the incident.

The four in question, all east Jerusalem residents, were also wounded from the incident, three in light condition and one in critical condition. Three of the suspects were arrested.

Police suspect that they had thrown Molotov cocktails that caused the building to burn.

The building being lit on fire can be seen in the video below:

Store set on fire in east Jerusalem, police arrest three (Credit: Telegram: Viraligram)

Last Friday, also in east Jerusalem, four suspects were arrested during a riot following a brawl in the Jabel Mukaber neighborhood.