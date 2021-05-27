The United Nations Human Rights Council is set to vote Thursday on a resolution that would call for an arms embargo against Israel and would create a permanent fact finding commission to investigate it for war crimes against Palestinians.

If approved at Thursday "special session" the 47-member UNHRC the "commission of inquiry' would begin looking at incidents that occurred both before and after April 13, 2021. The decision to call for such a probe was sparked by the 11-day IDF- Hamas war and was submitted by the Palestinian Authority and Pakistan on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

It would mark the first time that the UNHRC created a permanent fact-finding mission with respect to any UN member state.

The UNHRC already calls annually for an arms embargo against Israel. Its insertion is in addition to that annual text.

This new text "urges all States to refrain from transferring arms when they assess, in accordance with applicable national procedures and international obligations and standards, that there is a clear risk that such arms might be used in the commission or facilitation of serious violations or abuses of international human rights law or serious violations of international humanitarian law."

The UNHRC's special session on Israel, is the 30th it has held since its inception in 2006. This is the ninth such session it has held on Israel.

Among the scheduled speakers are UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet , Special Rapporteur for the Palestinian territories Michael Lynk, Al-Mezan Center for Human Rights Issam Younis, former MK Mohammed Barakeh, journalist Muna El Kurd who lives in Sheikh Jarrarh, Israeli Ambassador to the UN in Geneva Meirav EIlon Shahar and PA Foreign Minister Riyad Malki.

Dozens of countries have registered to speak including UNHRC member and non-member states. The United States is not a UNHRC member but at present has chosen not to take the floor in an observer role.