'We won't break': Settlement mourns woman killed in West Bank attack

Hurgan, a resident of Tal Menashe, was an immigrant from France and leaves behind six children. She was found in the Reihan Forest in the northern West Bank on Monday with signs of violence on her body.

Dozens of relatives, friends, rabbis and public figures attended the funeral. Residents of Tal Menashe made a human chain and held Israeli flags along the entire route from the family's house to the cemetery.

"We walked together for 30 years and yesterday you went and did not return. How can a few words describe the depth and breadth of your beauty and goodness?" said Esther's husband, Benyamin. "You built both a physical house and a spiritual house, everything, and it was supposed to be just the beginning. There were so many more plans."

"Everyone's lives were changed when you showed up and always for the better. I won big. We met at Hanukkah at the old central bus station in Tel Aviv. We built a family home together, and although we both grew up in a small town called Paris, you pulled me to nature, to greenery, to beauty. We moved again and came here to Tal Menashe, the Land of Israel you fell in love with, after so many wanderings we stayed," said Benyamin.

"You raised the children and raised me on the purity of good beauty, aesthetics as a way of life. Boys came to our home from Ramat Gan yesterday and asked what Esther's message was: such a beautiful question of our wonderful youth. Your message was: to see the good in every person to see the good and empower it. This is how we will continue with our children," added Benyamin.

"My mother I love is the smartest mother, the happiest, the most fun, who came to the end of the world for me. You always knew how to say the happiest things. I so hope I am like you, because who does not want to be like you," said Esther's daughter, Odelia. "I am so sorry you won't dance with me at my wedding. You are the spirit in the sails of the family."

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"Beloved Esther, our dear sister, a woman of grace full of free love. A pure soul, an artist's soul, a righteous soul, dedicated to adding love between a man and his wife and between a man and his fellow in the most valuable sense of life," said Yossi Dagan, the head of the Samaria Regional Council, in a eulogy.

"How were you snatched from us with such a cruel and malicious hand just because you were a Jew living in her land? A woman who goes out for a run in the woods near the house in the center of the State of Israel should not be so brutally murdered," added Dagan. "The people of Israel will not be broken, because the government of Israel will give an appropriate response to this murder. The prime minister will announce today that the Israeli government is doubling the settlement of Tal Menashe and is giving a Zionist and proud answer to this terrible crime. We will never break."

"There is nothing new in the evil, fanatic, humiliation of our enemies. They accompany the chronicles of our people, they are an inseparable part of Jewish history that knew and was hit by everything, and by virtue of faith also stood through everything and could do everything, sometimes tearful and bleeding, but standing firm," said Settlement Minister Tzachi Hanegbi.

Following a situation evaluation, the IDF decided to reinforce troops in the Judea and Samaria Division in order to protect settlements and roads in the West Bank. Combat soldiers in the division will be kept on base and their leave is canceled starting immediately.

On Monday, a Palestinian terrorist shot at Border Police officers near the Also on Monday, 16-year-old Ahuvia Sandak from the settlement of Bat Ayin was killed when the vehicle he was in flipped during a police chase after he and his friends tried to escape from the scene after they were caught throwing rocks at Palestinians. The Egged Taavura bus company reported that a driver on the 662 line from Jerusalem to the Gush Etzion settlement bloc was attacked on Monday night by passengers in Bat Ayin as tear gas and stones were thrown at the bus from the outside. The driver stated that it looked like a "planned process," according to Ynet. "With great luck I managed to escape." "When this cruel and monstrous evil sent its malicious hand to Esther, it was not enough that we continue to stand firm," said Hanegbi. "Sometimes we need to move forward, and it takes an act that is all about strengthening our hold on the land of Samaria, deepening the roots that ensure the eternity of our sovereignty in this part of the country that is the beating heart of our country."On Monday, a Palestinian terrorist shot at Border Police officers near the Lion's Gate in Jerusalem . The terrorist was killed and a police officer was lightly injured after he fell while chasing the terrorist. The suspect in the incident, a 17-year-old Palestinian, was from the town of Qabatiya, located in the northern West Bank not far from Tel Menashe.Also on Monday, 16-year-old Ahuvia Sandak from the settlement of Bat Ayin was killed when the vehicle he was in flipped during a police chase after he and his friends tried to escape from the scene after they were caught throwing rocks at Palestinians.The Egged Taavura bus company reported that a driver on the 662 line from Jerusalem to the Gush Etzion settlement bloc was attacked on Monday night by passengers in Bat Ayin as tear gas and stones were thrown at the bus from the outside. The driver stated that it looked like a "planned process," according to Ynet. "With great luck I managed to escape."