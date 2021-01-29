Weather in Israel: Heavy winter rains, flooding expected

The Israeli winter kicked into full swing on Friday, as harsh winds and rains, and in some cases thunder, shower down on much of the country. Heavy rains are expected in the north and in the center, and will work down towards the northern part of the Negev. Snow is expected to fall on Mount Hermon. Sand storms are expected in the south, while authorities fear flooding in the Jordan Valley. Coastal flooding is expected in the north, while additional flooding are predicted in the Judean desert and the Dead Sea. The heavy rains are supposed to subside a bit over the weekend, with light rains in the north and along the coasts.