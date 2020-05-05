Weinberg Foundation gives $1 m. for Israeli coronavirus response

The Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Foundation said Tuesday it made a $1 m. in emergency grant funding to nonprofits in Israel as part of the Foundation’s response to the COVID-19 public health crisis.

The Weinberg Foundation is partnering with the Foundations of Bituach Leumi, Israel’s National Insurance Institute (NII), to fund nonprofits that are providing vital services to people experiencing poverty, with particular emphasis on older adults and women at risk. In total, the Foundations of Bituach Leumi will allocate up to NIS 45 million to NGOs, with individual grants of up to NIS 100,000.

This $1 m. commitment to support Israeli nonprofits is in addition to approximately $500,000 already committed to Israeli non-government organizations, as part of the Weinberg Foundation’s $4 m. in initial COVID-19 emergency funding, noted Nimrod Goor, the Foundation’s trustee in Israel.

The Weinberg Foundation stressed that it will make its own decisions on how to allocate its funds.

The 30-year old foundation has said that it plans to provide approximately $130 m. in grants in 2020 to nonprofits in Israel and the US.