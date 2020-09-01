Well-known rabbi accused of sexually harassing female doctor

Police opened an investigation into the sexual misconduct of a well-known rabbi after a female doctor filed a complaint that during a consultation meeting with him, the rabbi committed indecent towards her, N12 reported

The woman had met with the rabbi to receive a blessing, when he requested that she lift up her shirt and undergarments, exposing her bare chest to him, the woman told investigators. She said that the rabbi claimed that he needed to asses her condition, a puzzling request as he himself isn't a doctor.

The woman complied with the rabbi's request despite having a hard bringing herself to do so, and after she lifted up her shirt, he began touching her while breathing heavily, as he told her that he now understands why her husband loves her so, in addition to commenting on the "perfect" shape of specific body parts.

The woman said that she felt nausea and terrible humiliation as he continued to touch her stomach and lower part of her chest with his hand.

The incident comes following similar reports of another well-known rabbi accused of sexual misconduct in recent months.

Two months ago, police arrested a rabbi for sexual misconduct and committing indecent acts towards his students, N12 reported. During the affair, several of the rabbi's aides were also arrested. However, the rabbi was later released home under restrictive conditions.

These incidents take place amid national outcry towards sexual misconduct in Israel, especially towards women, following highly reported cases in recent months including the Eilat gang-rape , and the rise of domestic violence and murder of women during the coronavirus outbreak.

