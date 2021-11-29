The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Well played: Garry Kasparov bests Israeli minister in hour-long chess game

"I fulfilled a childhood dream and played against my childhood hero, for whom I learned to love the game," Ze'ev Elkin said.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2021 10:19
Chessmaster Garry Kasparov. (photo credit: Kasparovchess.com)
Chessmaster Garry Kasparov.
(photo credit: Kasparovchess.com)
Israeli Construction and Housing Minister Ze'ev Elkin was bested in a tense game of chess with former world champion Garry Kasparov in Jerusalem, losing in a nearly hour-long contest of wits and strategy on Sunday, Walla reported.
"I fulfilled a childhood dream and played against my childhood hero, for whom I learned to love the game," Elkin said after his loss. "It's doubly exciting to play the oldest game in the world in one of the oldest cities in the world."
Though a politician by profession, Elkin is well-known for his love of chess, and has even been dubbed the "Knesset chess player" for it.
He has promoted several initiatives related to chess in the past in an effort to further develop it in Israel.
Kasparov, well known for his skills at chess, is also well-known for his political activism and involvement in geopolitical analysis. He is a prominent commentator on international affairs, and has given his opinion on many prominent matters such as the Iran nuclear deal and the state of Russia under President Vladimir Putin.
Ze'ev Elkin is seen speaking at the Environmental Protection Ministry in Jerusalem, on May 18, 2020. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)Ze'ev Elkin is seen speaking at the Environmental Protection Ministry in Jerusalem, on May 18, 2020. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The game between the two was held at the start of the IMPROVATE Innovation Conference in Jerusalem, Walla reported.


Tags israeli politics chess innovation
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Against COVID Omicron variant, we need Hanukkah spirit - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Mark Regev

Anti-Zionism, antisemitism does nothing to help Palestinians - opinion

 By MARK REGEV

My Word: Terrorism, Tehran, Hamas and Hanukkah hope

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

The digital idolatry challenges the spirit of Hanukkah

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

Israel too afraid of US and coalition friction to strike Iran - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)
2

Special radiation can kill COVID-19 and polio virus, Israeli study shows

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
3

Israel bans foreigners from entering country to stop Omicron variant

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, November 27, 2021.
4

Skyscraper-sized asteroid coming towards Earth on Christmas Eve

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
5

'Plausible connection' between COVID-19 vaccine and period changes

A woman suffers stomach pains or cramps (Illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by