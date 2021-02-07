Western Wall welcomes guests as coronavirus restrictions eased

The Western Wall, one of the most important sites to the Jewish faith, is now open to visitors from all over the country as the nation’s lockdown is slowly lifted and people are able to travel outside a one kilometer radius from their home, a press release on behalf of the Western Wall Heritage Foundation reported on Sunday. The restriction was in place for the roughly 40 days of the third lockdown and was meant to stop COVID-19 infection. The Western Wall is currently divided into separated sections to ensure people are able to pray in "capsules" and the press release requested those who visit the site follow the instructions of the ushers. Thousands of worshipers are expected to visit the holy site next month during Passover for the traditional Blessing of the Cohanim, assuming health restrictions do not prevent it.
