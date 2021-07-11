The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

What are politicians saying about High Court approval for LGBTQ surrogacy?

"To be a parent is a basic right and there is no reason to prevent me from exercising that right with a surrogate in Israel," MK Eitan Ginzburg said.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
JULY 11, 2021 14:31
Pride flag raised over the Israeli Foreign Ministry, June 21, 2021. (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
Pride flag raised over the Israeli Foreign Ministry, June 21, 2021.
(photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)
The High Court of Justice ruled on Sunday that it would fix the unconstitutional Surrogacy Law which has excluded single fathers and LGBTQ couples until now. This means that within the next six months, same-sex couples and single fathers will be able to undergo the surrogacy process in Israel.
The ruling comes after the government asked the High Court of Justice to fix the surrogacy law itself last Tuesday, after failing again to fix the law by a set deadline. The court deemed the law unconstitutional nearly a year and a half ago for excluding single men and same-sex couples.
Itai Yoav Pinkas-Arad, the original plaintiffs in the case, declared victory and expressed hope that thousands of children will be born to loving families due to the ruling.
Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz, who is gay, took credit for telling the Supreme Court that the Health Ministry he heads is ready to implement a positive decision.
"We will prepare immediately to receive requests from men for surrogacy," Horowitz said. "We will behave responsibly to ensure equality," he said.
Defense Minister Benny Gantz vowed to pass a bill guaranteeing all citizens the right to have children via surrogacy that was proposed by Blue and White faction chairman Eitan Ginzburg.
Ginzburg, who adopted children from a surrogate in the United States with his husband, lamented that the Court had to intervene and take a step that should have been done by the Knesset.
"To be a parent is a basic right and there is no reason to prevent me from exercising that right with a surrogate in Israel," Ginzburg said. "There is no doubt that this is a significant breakthrough on the way to full equality, but we will not concede on guaranteeing this right via legislation."
Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich accused the Supreme Court and the new government of acting systematically to harm Judaism in Israel. He said the court only intervened because Horowitz told the judges there was no majority to pass surrogacy for men in the Knesset.
"We survived all those who tried to harm Judaism for thousands of years, and we will survive Lapid, Liberman and Bennett," Smotrich said. "I have no doubt that the women's organizations will fight the court's decision to allow women's bodies to be sold for surrogacy."


Tags LGBT high court of justice surrogacy Fathers LGBTQ+
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The United States needs an antisemitism envoy

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Formerly Israeli-owned ship damaged after being hit in Indian Ocean

An Israeli-owned ship hit by an explosion in the strategic Gulf of Oman waterway is seen after arrival at a port in Dubai, UAE
3

New mask could diagnose wearer with COVID-19 within 90 minutes

A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021.
4

Israeli doctors develop ‘pig-human’ hybrid organ for transplant

Dr. Shahar Cohen.
5

Israeli breakthrough migraine treatment 'zaps' away pain - new study

A breakthrough Israeli technology has been found more effective than standard-care medications at treating acute migraine headaches in adolescents.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by