What COVID rules could Israelis see next? Expert panel recommendations

The coronavirus, spurred by the Delta variant, continues to surge across Israel. Last week, the coronavirus cabinet laid out an extended list of rules. But the country’s COVID-19 National Expert Advisory Panel is recommending that Israel take additional steps before the end of the month.

In a meeting that took place last week and whose minutes were obtained by The Jerusalem Post, the panel that is led by Prof. Ran Balicer said it recommends extending the Green Pass program even further to events that have any number of people.

The government last week said that Green Pass rules will only apply to events of more than 100 people.

“The team unanimously recommended the immediate operation of a ‘softened’ green character at every location in which the Green Pass applied until May 2021, irrespective of if there are more or less than 100 people,” the meeting minutes read.

The Green Pass applies to gyms, theaters, hotels, concerts and synagogues, among other places.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

The panel also proposed moving toward requiring children under the age of 12 to be tested before entering events as soon as the country is ready to provide such testing.

It likewise offered that some businesses and events that specifically serve people-at-risk, such as the elderly, could already take additional steps by voluntarily taking on a “White Pass” or “Tightened Green Pass” and already require testing of unvaccinated children or other even vaccinated people who had recently been near someone with the virus before entry.

“This would allow people-at-risk to feel safer when attending events,” the notes said.

The panel stressed that it is important to take additional steps to contain the spread of the virus “as early as this month, with an emphasis on those steps that can be taken only at the present stage, before the disease spreads beyond the ability of the epidemiological investigation system and beyond the stage in which the economy can manage with the resulting level of people in isolation.”

What about opening schools on September 1?

While the panel agreed that the goal is to open the school year according to routine – something that both Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz have said is a priority – it said that a “new routine” should be established to ensure the infection rate remains manageable as classes resume.

“Action must be taken to reduce the number of students per classroom in the coming year,” the panel said.

This could include learning in capsules or making more classes and holding some in the afternoon; elementary school days traditionally end no later than 2:30 p.m. in Israel.

The Education Ministry has said it is evaluating a no-capsule plan for next year, as well as a system in which a child who becomes infected would go to isolation but not his entire class, a spokesperson for the ministry told the Post. Rather, anyone who was near the sick child would be administered a rapid test. Students who test negative could return to school.

However, the panel is recommending that such a system only apply to elementary schools but that middle and high schools be held to a different standard.

The panel said that it recommends that if a sick student is discovered in a preschool or elementary school where children under the age of 12, that everyone in the child’s classroom and any teachers who came in contact with the student would be administered a rapid antigen test. Those who test negative could go back to school. In the absence of rapid tests, anyone who came in contact with the student would enter isolation until a negative test result was obtained.

But in middle- and high-schools, in which students could be inoculated, if a sick student was discovered, an epidemiological investigation would be conducted. Any vaccinated student or teacher who came in contact with the sick individual would be tested. If their test was negative the individual could return to school. Unvaccinated students would be required to enter seven days of isolation regardless of the test results.