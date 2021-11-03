What does it take to be a global citizen today?

Participants of the webinar will have the opportunity to listen to four impactful voices from the worlds of academia, bio-tech and international diplomacy and learn how to become a member of the global community themselves.

"TAU believes that universities have a responsibility to equip their students with the tools necessary to work and live in a global context," said Vice President of Tel Aviv University Prof. Milette Shamir. "TAU places a great emphasis on providing both Israeli and international students the opportunities for global education, interaction, and a diverse cultural and linguistic perspective."

But how does one provide an international toolbox for students today?

Panel speakers who will be in attendance to discuss TAU's globalization shift and plans to provide this toolbox to their students are Prof. Shamir; Global Distinguished Professor, NYU and Former Israeli Ambassador to the US Ambassador Ido Aharoni; Tel Aviv University Alum and CEO of Lumenis Tzipi Ozer-Armon; and Global Outreach and Recruitment Manager for Tel Aviv University David Ryan.



