What is the anti-Netanyahu bloc's timetable for forming a new government?

The coalition formed by Yesh Atid head Yair Lapid and Yamina head and Prime Minister-elect Naftali Bennett is expected to swear in on Wednesday.
Here is the full plan:
Sunday or Monday
Yamina MK Nir Orbach to announce whether he will vote for the government, or quit his Knesset seat.
Monday
Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin to declare in the plenum that Lapid has managed to form a coalition.
Tuesday
Coalition agreements must be submitted if a government vote of confidence is to take place on Wednesday.
Wednesday
The most likely day for vote of confidence and swearing-in of ministers.
Next Monday
Last possible day for a vote of confidence in a new government and swearing-in of ministers.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}