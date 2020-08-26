The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

‘When tourism returns, it needs to be environment friendly’

On Tuesday UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on world governments to “rebuild the tourism sector”, which creates 100 million jobs globally, in an ecologically minded way.

By HAGAY HACOHEN  
AUGUST 26, 2020 17:33
ReSalt, created by Hadas Cohen, uses salt waste in an innovative way to create ecological benches that can be used to promote eco-tourism around the Dead Sea. Cohen is a graduate student of the Holon Institute of Technology. (photo credit: Courtesy)
ReSalt, created by Hadas Cohen, uses salt waste in an innovative way to create ecological benches that can be used to promote eco-tourism around the Dead Sea. Cohen is a graduate student of the Holon Institute of Technology.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Tourism to the Holy Land suffered a terrible blow between March and mid-June when incoming tourism came to a sharp halt, flights stopped, and health concerns led many people to stay home. Some businesses were able to transform themselves into coronavirus hotels and kept open during that time. Others benefited from a summer without out-going flights, as 2.1 million Israelis had to cancel their summer plans and booked a local hotel instead.
“Israel passed some very progressive environmental legislation that applies to hotels before COVID-19 struck,” head of hospitality and leisure practice at Meitar Law Firm Carmit Bar On said Wednesday. “It includes changing the chlorine used in swimming pools to salt-based purification systems and disposing used cooking oil in a way that doesn’t damage underground water reserves.”
Bar On explained that when COVID-19 struck, hotels had to take on more expenses. This included using more cleaning materials to sanitize rooms between guests and purchasing large amounts of plasticware for meals.
“We also witnessed the trend of international hotel chains actually promoting a tougher policy than the one needed to get a Purple Certificate [issued by the Health Ministry] to encourage guests to feel safe,” she said.
Israeli media reported that hotels in the North and South have upped their prices this summer despite the national recession. To help the hotel industry survive, the government announced a rescue package of up to NIS 300 million in early August.
Israel isn’t alone. On Tuesday UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on world governments to “rebuild the tourism sector”, which creates 100 million jobs globally, in an ecologically minded way.
Gidi Frishtik, a partner at Meitar and expert on environmental policy, said that even now, sewage produced by the hotel industry is monitored to detect the presence of 30 harmful substances, among them detergents.
“To make sewage usable you need good bacteria and oxygen to break it down, detergents destroy the good bacteria," he said. "This is why hotels must pay a hefty fee if they violate these regulations.” In Eilat, purified wastewater is used in the Arava to water palm trees that yield dates.
Frishtik said that the UN declaration is good, but that he expects that a few years will have to pass to get the tourist industry back on its feet before it can afford novel solutions.
For Bar On, the future of sustainable, ecological, Israeli tourism is mainly tied to two sectors: millennials and high-end tourism seeking a unique tourism experience.  Millennials, she said, love Glamping, which is a glamorous style of camping.
“They are much more eco-aware than my generation ever was,” she said, “and are willing to pay more for sustainability.”
The other trend is expected to take place in the Negev region. Where established hotels such as Beresheet and the recently opened Six Senses Shaharut offer unique desert tourism vacations with the environment in mind.
Industrial designer Hadas Cohen took such challenges head on when she created ReSalt for her graduation project at the Holon Institute of Technology (HIT). Using Dead Sea factories' salt waste, she was able to create innovative “green” benches. Overlooking the Dead Sea, the benches can serve local and incoming tourists. When the benches decompose with time, their salt can be returned to the sea, improving the harmony between humanity and its natural surroundings.
Cohen presented the project to the Dead Sea Preservation Government Company which said it's "a good and promising concept."
Cohen was able to “press” the waste into benches thanks to innovative solutions created by Hebrew University Chemistry Professor Daniel Mandler.


Tags Tourism travel environment Coronavirus COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The time has come for Western allies to stand up to Turkey By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy A quarantine reading list for the gap year By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel-UAE deal, who's to thank and what will it lead to? – opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Shmuley Boteach Hezbollah’s genocidal chemicals ignite Lebanon By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Emily Schrader Israeli rape victims need to know: You’re not to blame, you’re not alone By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Police arrest 2 more suspects in gang-rape of 16-year-old in Eilat
Israelis demonstrate against sexual violence after the rape of a 16-year-old girl in Eilat last week, Jerusalem, August 23, 2020
2 Surgical precision - The story behind Israel's targeted killings
‘EACH FLOOR had two apartments and each apartment had three rooms’: The home of Islamic Jihad commander Baha Abu al-Ata after it was hit by the Israeli strike that killed him, in Gaza City on November 12, 2019
3 Netanyahu: Rape of 16-year-old by 30 men is crime against humanity
A hotel is seen against a backdrop of mountains in the Red Sea resort of Eilat [Illustrative]
4 SS Officer hailed as a 'hero' by New Zealand media dies at 97
Waffen SS officers in Denmark, 1944
5 Saudi FM says no ties with Israel until peace with Palestinians
Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan al-Saud attends the Conference on Disarmament at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, February 24, 2020.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by