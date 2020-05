Who are Israel's newest ministers?

Prime Minister Benjamin NetanyahuFinance Minister Israel KatzHealth Minister Yuli EdelsteinEducation Minister Not appointed yetEnergy Minister Not appointed yetInternal Security Minister Amir OhanaTransportation Minister Miri RegevEnvironmental Protection Minister Not appointed yetIntelligence Services Minister Not appointed yetRegional Cooperation Minister Ophir AkunisMinisterial Liaison to the Knesset David AmsalemDeputy Health Minister Yoav KischDeputy Internal Security Minister Gadi YevarkanKnesset Social Welfare Committee chairman Haim KatzVice Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny GantzForeign Minister Gabi AshkenaziJustice Minister Avi NissenkornCulture and Sports Minister Chili TropperImmigrant Absorption Minister Pnina Tamanu-ShataScience and Technology Minister Izhar ShaiAgriculture Minister Alon ShusterSocial Equality Minister Merav CohenMinister in the Defense Ministry Michael BitonTourism Minister Assaf ZamirStrategic Affairs Minister Orit Farkash HakohenDiaspora Affairs Minister Omer YankelevichMinister of Minorities: Not appointed yetKnesset House Committee head Eitan GinzburgKnesset Interior and Environment Committee head Miki HaimovichKnesset Education Committee head Ram ShefaInterior Minister and Negev and Galilee Development Minister Arye DeriReligious Services Minister Ya'acov AvitanConstruction and Housing Minister Ya'acov LitzmanEconomy Minister Amir PeretzWelfare and Social Services Minister Itzik ShmuliCommunications Minister Yoaz HendelKnesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Commitee chairman Tzvi HauserCommunity Strengthening and Advancement Minister Orly Levy-AbecassisJerusalem Affairs and Heritage Minister Rafi Peretz