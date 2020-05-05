Who is at greatest risk of developing a serious case of COVID-19?



People who suffer from underlying medical conditions are at highest risk for developing a severe case of COVID-19, according to the Health Ministry . On Tuesday, it shared what these pre-existing medical conditions are: heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, BMI of 30 or above (obesity), any surgery (other than birth) in the last three years and smoking for 10 more years.

The risk factors affect people based on their age, the Health Ministry said.



People at highest risk are those under the age of 49 who suffer from four or more underlying conditions, people 50-69 who suffer from two or more and those over the age of 70 with any one risk factor.



People over the age of 70 with three or more conditions are considered to be in grave danger and should stay home except for in cases of emergencies, the Health Ministry cautioned.