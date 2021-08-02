Why does Israel want to raise the retirement age for women? - background

Life expectancy figures around the world have been climbing gradually for decades, and the global average of 73.2 is more than 25 years more than it was in the 1950s. Israel's average life expectancy of about 83.5 ranks 12th in the world, according to UN records. Women in Israel live an average of nearly 85 years, while the average man will be expected to live nearly 82 years.

Correspondingly, retirement ages have risen around the world. The retirement age for men has remained stable at 67 for some time. However, the current retirement age of 62 for women in Israel is one of the lowest in the world. The average age among OECD countries is 65.8. Israel is also one of the few countries where there is a gap between the retirement age for women and that of men.

So, the Finance Ministry says, the argument for raising the retirement threshold for women is clear. Without raising it, the aging of the population will lead to a dramatic increase in the state's old-age benefits and health care payments, which could hurt the stability of the National Insurance (Bituach Leumi) System.

The low retirement age for women also adversely affects the position of older women in the labor market, harming their abilities to continue to support themselves as they near retirement age.

Under the new plan, the retirement age for women will be gradually raised by three or four months a year over 11 years until it reaches the age of 65 in 2032.

Those opposed to raising the retirement age say that it would make it more difficult for older women from finding new employment opportunities if they lose their jobs, and that they would be stuck due to a lack of relevant new skills, according to Prof. Yotam Margalit of Tel Aviv University and a senior fellow at the Israel Democracy Institute. However, he said, the new program would include a set of tools for older women that would mitigate these concerns.

Among the benefits the plan calls for are extending the period of unemployment benefits for women at older ages to 12 months, increasing work grants available for working women, and increasing the budget for vocational training and scholarships for women. In addition, the amount of income that recipients of a senior citizen's pension may earn without offsetting the old-age pension will increase significantly, so that even old-age pension recipients whose salary is higher than NIS 6,000 can receive a full pension.

The creation of this "toolbox" is one reason why the Finance Ministry's new budget may succeed where previous ones failed, Margalit said.

Timing is also a factor, he added. In the past, The Histadrut Labor Union has used the retirement issue as a bargaining chip for its larger workforce negotiations. However, the economic crisis during the pandemic has made the financial challenges of Bituach Leumi and the pension funds so acute that there is no longer any alternative, Margalit said.

Histadrut chairman Arnon Bar-David and Naamat chairman Hagit Peer recently said that their organizations do not oppose in principle raising the retirement age for women, provided that the move is accompanied by "complementary tools that will support women who are harmed by the move, and promote gender equality in the labor market."

Raising the retirement age, along with the supportive measures, is one of the most significant structural steps that can be taken for the Israeli economy, the Finance Ministry said Monday. Economists believe it will increase the employment rates of older women and their pension benefits during the retirement period, increase Social Security stability, avoid the need to reduce the benefits of old-age pension fund pensioners and reduce inequality between men and women in the labor market. It remains to be seen whether the Finance Ministry will succeed with the plan this time around.