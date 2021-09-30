The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Why does the US Jewish community need a command center for its protection?

JPost One-on-One Zoomcast, Episode 35 - Omri Nahmias and CEO, Secure Community Network Michael Masters: “My goal is that every member of the Jewish community is trained. We have a long way to go."

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
SEPTEMBER 30, 2021 17:48
Why does the US Jewish community need a command center for its protection?
In today’s Zoomcast, we will host Michael Masters, the CEO of the Secure Community Network (SCN) - the official homeland security and safety initiative of the organized Jewish community in North America.
SCN serves as the central organization dedicated exclusively to the safety and security of the American Jewish community, working across 146 federations.
In the conversation, Masters addressed current threats to the community and noted that SCN is training communities for emergency preparedness.
“The skill sets that we're teaching are designed to empower our community, to commit to action so that we can live free from fear,” he said.
“My goal is that every member of the Jewish community is trained. So, whether you are walking into a synagogue or sending your kids to a summer camp in Maine, Massachusetts, Washington State, or Arizona, that our community is trained to a best practice standard, and that it is comprehensive and consistent across the community. we have a long way to go,” said Masters.
According to Masters, “whether it's related to bomb threats or someone making statements, if the incidents are not handled professionally and appropriately, that can have the impact of keeping members of our community from feeling safe and secure, which means they make a decision not to go to shul.”
“They may make a decision not to send their kids to Jewish summer camp or day school. And that is an unacceptable reality to us,” he continued. “We, for close to 4,000 years, as a community had dealt with threats, ranging from discrimination, expulsion, inquisition. This is another chapter in that threat dynamic. And we will come through this if we work together,” he said. “The mission of SCN working through and with the community is to keep this community vibrant and open.”


Tags United States antisemitism JPost One-on-One Zoomcast
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

At UNGA, Bennett gave a domestic speech to an international audience - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Sole survivor of Italy cable car crash Eitan Biran: Saved or abducted?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gil Troy

We need more like Ruth Wisse in academia - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

It’s not about Iron Dome, it’s about the future - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Nadav Tamir

Iron Dome: How Israel's stunning success turned into a colossal failure - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Most Read
1

Could DNA vaccines be the next tool in the world’s battle against COVID-19?

A man receives a dose of the COVISHIELD vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), manufactured by Serum Institute of India, inside a passenger bus in Ahmedabad, India, September 23, 2021
2

Israeli mask 99.95% protective against Delta variant, European lab says

Sonovia's SonoMask is 99.95% effective in protecting agains the Delta coronavirus strain
3

Crusader mass grave in Lebanon sheds light on cruelty of medieval warfare

Tourists walk at the sea castle of the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon October 3, 2011.
4

Certain people have 'superhuman' immunity to corona. How?

YOUTH RECEIVE their COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit center in Jerusalem in August.
5

COVID may cause 'restless anal syndrome' - report

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by