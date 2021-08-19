The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Wildfires: Jerusalem-area blaze endangers suburbs

Officials predicted that it may take decades to rehabilitate the area, which had been hit by a number of previous smaller fires in recent years.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
AUGUST 19, 2021 19:00
A BLAZE RAGES near Moshav Givat Ye’arim on Monday. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
A BLAZE RAGES near Moshav Givat Ye’arim on Monday.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
In one of the most devastating fires to hit the Jerusalem area in decades, a blaze that flamed for much of the week destroyed nearly 2,500 hectares (6,000 acres) as of Wednesday.
The huge wildfire broke out near the capital on Sunday, burning down hundreds of hectares of forest and brush land and endangering nearby communities. High temperatures and strong winds helped the fire spread fast to the west of the capital.
Huge clouds of black smoke could be seen over Jerusalem on Sunday and Monday, and there was a smokey smell in the air throughout the city. As the large blazes began rapidly spreading towards nearby towns on Monday afternoon, emergency forces began evacuating hundreds of residents from Shoeva, Givat Ye’arim, Kibbutz Tzova, Ein Rafa and Ein Nakuba. About 2,000 residents were temporarily evacuated from their homes.
The fire also affected communities around Jerusalem, including Beit Meir, Ramat Raziel and Shoresh. The Eitanim Medical Center, a psychiatric facility in the Jerusalem hills, near Tzova, evacuated all its patients on Sunday, but they were returned on Monday morning.
Flames approach houses in Givat Ye’arim, Monday. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS) Flames approach houses in Givat Ye’arim, Monday. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
Although the fire did place Hadassah-University Medical Center, Ein Kerem, in danger, intensive efforts by about 15 firefighting trucks and firefighting aircraft prevented the flames from reaching the hospital.
Army Radio reported that officials were concerned that they would be unable to safely evacuate the entire hospital.
Firefighters operated at 100 hot spots, according to Fire Chief Insp.-Gen. Dedi Simchi, who stressed that it was a “great achievement” that only a few houses have burned and no one has been killed.
Simchi stressed in a statement to the press on Monday evening that the fire was human-caused, although it was still unclear if it was an accident, due to negligence or intentionally sparked.
Simchi said that the fire is on the scale of the Carmel Forest fire, which burned large swaths of land in the North in 2010, killing 44 people. 
The Environmental Protection Ministry warned on Tuesday of high levels of air pollution in nearby areas. The ministry recommended that cardiorespiratory patients, the elderly, children and pregnant women avoid being outside unnecessarily and recommended that everyone reduce physical activity outside, close windows and turn on air conditioners.
By late Tuesday, firefighters had the Jerusalem area wildfire mostly contained, but emergency services expressed concerns that strong winds could cause the fires to spread again later in the week.
Hundreds of firefighters worked around the clock at a number of hot spots to extinguish the fires. On Tuesday morning, eight firefighting aircraft and helicopters began operating to fight the flames, with firefighters aiming to make as much progress as possible while winds were low and humidity was high in order to prevent the spread of the fire.
Ben-Gurion Airport’s special firefighting system joined the efforts on Tuesday, with aviation fire engines that can hold about 12,000 liters of water and have long-range capabilities. The Air Force’s Hercules military transport aircraft also joined the aerial firefighting efforts in an operational experiment on Tuesday.
Earlier in the week, the government requested aid from neighboring countries, including Cyprus and Greece, but by Tuesday, the blazes were under enough control to rescind the request. 
However four Palestinian firefighting teams were helping to battle the blaze. 
“I would like to thank PA Chairman [Mahmoud] Abbas for his initiative to send the firefighters who came to assist Israel today. Mutual care and saving human lives are common interests to us all,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a statement.
The Communications Ministry announced on Tuesday that the fire had caused damage to a cellular service site, affecting Cellcom and Pelephone service, and Bezeq infrastructure, affecting Internet and telephone service in some locations. A Bezeq broadcast site in Eitanim was repaired after it was damaged.
Environmental Protection Minister Tamar Zandberg warned on Monday that such fires, extreme weather, floods and climate disasters will become more frequent and powerful in the coming years due to the climate crisis. “This requires us to prepare completely differently for the impending climate disasters,” she said. “I am working for the State of Israel to declare a climate emergency. We must define the climate crisis as a strategic threat, which all parties need to prepare for and deal with better. Because from now on, it’s going to get worse and worse. There is something to be done, and it needs to be done now.”
Officials predicted that it may take decades to rehabilitate the area, which had been hit by a number of previous smaller fires in recent years.
Some residents criticized firefighting officials for failing to act quickly enough at the beginning of the fires, which enabled them to spread unfettered.
Ariella Marsden contributed to this report.


Tags Jerusalem fire jerusalem neighborhoods wildfires
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Poland's Holocaust restitution law is an injustice - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

How Israelis can fight the Durban conference's Jew-hatred - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Saying Ashkenazim are elitist won’t change status of Mizrahim - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Gershon Baskin

Regional support for Israeli-Palestinian peace - opinion

 By GERSHON BASKIN
Douglas Bloomfield

US, Taliban, Afghanistan: Takeaways from the getaway - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Variants vs. vaccines - is the COVID-19 race ever going to end? - analysis

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
4

Does COVID cause babies to develop differently? - prelim data

A Palestinian woman carrying children waits to leave Gaza through Rafah border crossing after it was opened by Egyptian authorities, in the southern Gaza Strip
5

Taliban hijacks theme park in Afghanistan - watch

A member of Taliban forces keeps watch at a checkpost in Kabul, Afghanistan August 17, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by