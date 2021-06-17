Will every Israeli airstrike now be front page news? - analysis

However the Gaza war set new ground rules, it appears, for Israeli action. An Israeli airstrike in Gaza received widespread attention in western media. Normally a strike like this, in response to arson balloons launched from the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, would not be major news, especially since it was not a major airstrike.However the Gaza war set new ground rules, it appears, for Israeli action.

The IDF said on Wednesday, early in the morning, that “over the past day, arson balloons were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory. In response, a short while ago, IDF fighter jets struck military compounds belonging to the Hamas terror organization, which were used as facilities and meeting sites for terror operatives in Hamas ' Khan Yunis and Gaza Brigades. The targets that were struck were used for terror activities.”

The airstrike received major coverage on CBS, NBC, CNN and other channels. CNN noted: “Why balloons strapped to explosives are the latest flashpoint in Israel-Hamas tensions.” BBC put the airstrike at the top of its homepage for all of Wednesday and into Thursday morning. “Israel says it carried out air strikes in Gaza overnight after Palestinians launched incendiary balloons from the territory, in the first major flare-up since an 11-day conflict last month. The Israeli military said it targeted compounds belonging to Hamas, the militant group that controls Gaza,” it reported. France24 also led with it in top news.

Over the last several years Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad have done numerous attacks, including firing rockets, using masses of people to attack the security fence around Gaza and launching fire balloons. This is in addition to the major attacks that began on May 10 and resulted in some 4,000 rockets fired at Israel. This appears to be a new pattern. The launching of arson balloons is not new, it has been going on for years. Israeli airstrikes in retaliation for these kinds of attacks and others, is also not new.

This has resulted in attacks on Israel accusing the country of practicing "apartheid" and also the circulation of a letter around media outlets calling for more pro-Palestinian coverage. In general Israeli retaliatory strikes did not get major attention. That all changed with the recent conflict. A variety of factors have played into that, not the least of which is an agenda by some groups to try to increase coverage of the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

The airstrike coverage is disproportionate because similar airstrikes by Turkey on Iraq or even by the US-led Coalition partners against ISIS, receive no coverage. It's not a comparison, of some coverage compared to less coverage. There is in fact no coverage of Turkey's widespread airstrikes on northern Iraq's Kurdish region, which result in casualties and depopulation. The US-led Coalition openly tweets about recent operations against ISIS, which get no coverage. Huge bombings and attacks by terrorist groups in Afghanistan and pitched battles with government forces get little to no coverage.