Will Israel’s gov't stop the COVID-19 powder keg from blowing? - analysis

Political disintegration is the plague that is killing the Israeli public and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his ministers have lit a fuse that, if left to burn, could ignite the country like a powder keg.The novel coronavirus came to Israel in late February, encountering a health system that had been neglected for decades. But it was only following May 26 that the coronavirus crisis struck down the nation. On that day, Netanyahu appeared on prime-time TV to deliver a message: “Return to normalcy, get a cup of coffee, a glass of beer, so first of all have fun.” The government allowed restaurants, pubs, large parks and swimming pools to open and Israelis followed the instructions, returning to life as if there was no pandemic.But as Dan Ben-David, an economist at Tel Aviv University’s Department of Public Policy and head of the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research, told The Jerusalem Post, “after the number of new COVID-19 cases nearly bottomed out by the date of the prime minister’s May 26th announcement, the number of new cases began to soar almost immediately thereafter.”Three months later, Israel’s largest-ever Israeli government, with 36 cabinet ministers and 16 deputy ministers, is in a state of complete and extensive dysfunction. Patchwork and often contradictory policies confuse the public, which has led to noncompliance. This is especially true among the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) and Arab sectors, which already showed signs of distrust for the government before the pandemic. Now, six months since the start of coronavirus, the number of COVID-19 deaths per capita in Israel place the country at the center of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), said Ben-David, with 108 persons per million population dying from the disease. And, according to coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu, there are many more deaths to come. Over the weekend, Gamzu visited the Arab town of Daliat al-Carmel, where he told resident leaders that according to statistics, half a percent to a percent of COVID-19 patients die within three to four weeks.If on the lower average, Israel has 2,000 new cases per day, that is another minimum 300 people dying in the month of September alone. Before the outbreak of the current pandemic, hospital occupancy rates in Israel were the highest in the developed world. Israel’s mortality rates from infectious diseases, which doubled in the past two decades, were 69% higher than the second-ranked country. As such, when the coronavirus reached Israel’s shores, the government quickly and extensively shut down. The epidemic peaked during the first half of April and then receded just as quickly as it had initially escalated; 198 people died from the virus in April and only 69 in May and 35 in June. While the prime minister and president personally violated the government’s nationwide lockdown over Passover, the public broadly complied, which ultimately proved vital. While this nation-wide closure battered the economy, it proved “relatively effective health wise,” Ben-David said. It also served to buy Israel’s hospitals time to prepare for any future influx of new coronavirus patients, by learning the best treatment practices, building new units and training staff. “Although Israel was caught unprepared in March, its quick nation-wide lockdown thwarted the kind of major surges in deaths experienced by other countries,” Ben-David said.However, while Israel’s hospitals used the time to prepare for a second wave, the government did not. Rather than use the time it had bought with the lockdown to prepare for the future, when the numbers got low enough, no strategic plan of action was even considered. Just the opposite: As the country’s new ministers took office in May, they competed with each other in reminding the public why having a government is so important. One by one, minister after minister announced they were lifting coronavirus restrictions controlled by their new office.To review: Transportation Minister Miri Regev lifted coronavirus restrictions on the number of passengers on buses during peak hours, allowing unlimited numbers of parents and children to board inner-city buses from 7-8:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m.Culture and Sports Minister Chili Tropper confirmed that museums could open immediately and swimming pools soon after.Education Minister Yoav Gallant expanded school hours, allowing parents to drop their children off as early as 7:30 a.m.Interior Minister Arya Deri – who already held his position for a number of years but undoubtedly wanted to start out with a win – scored the opening of synagogues.Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, who was involved in all the above decisions, informed the public that it did not have to wear masks in open spaces or at school during the heatwave, and restaurants, bars and even hotels would open, too. These moves led up to that fateful May 26 speech.“The share of positive test results shot up to about 7.5% by the first half of April, and then fell close to zero by May 26th,” said Ben-David. “Following the prime minister’s public green light for the population to return to its daily routines, the share of infected people shot up once again, reaching 8% on August.1.”On Sunday, nearly 9.5% of those screened for the virus tested positive - a percentage which is even higher - probably closer to 12% or 13% - when seniors and senior facility staff tested under the Magen Avot v’Imahot program are removed from the total.Moreover, while 198 Israelis died from COVID-19 in April, the July total very nearly reached that first wave peak while over twice as many Israelis died in August than in April, Ben-David pointed out. But as the numbers climbed, populism further plagued our politicians, who haggled over who should be appointed to oversee Israel’s fight against COVID-19. Finally, nearly five months into the pandemic, the government appointed Gamzu.The so-called coronavirus commissioner has yet to receive a formal mandate, at least one that the public is aware of. More importantly, he seems to have little clout and more often appears to serve as an adviser to the prime minister than the one who makes the decisions himself.He told the Post that politicians who feel threatened that they will lose votes in a future election are making “illogical decisions” in the way Israel is fighting the spread of COVID-19.“There is illogical judgment here,” he said in an interview with the Post last month of many of the decisions that have been made by Israel’s leaders since the start of the second wave of the pandemic. “Why do ministers have difficulty doing the right thing?” he asked. “For political reasons.”Some politicians have even gone so far as to call for Gamzu’s resignation when they have disagreed with his policies. The public therefore mirrors the government’s non-commitment to professional decision-making. “Most Arab-Israeli municipalities … had much lower infection rates during the first wave, despite relatively high population density. The situation has changed in the second wave,” Ben-David described. “The difference between the first and second waves may be rooted in behavioral changes.” People are noncompliant because policies are inconsistent and contradictory and it is unclear to whom the public should listen.“Compliance in the haredi sector was far from perfect during the first wave, and it became even worse during the second wave, with haredi leaders exacerbating the situation even further,” Ben-David said.While Edelstein and Gamzu call for increased testing as death rates skyrocketed, Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky urged his followers to avoid getting tested in fear high COVD-19 contagion rates among the sector could lead to lack of Torah study.Netanyahu never publicly censured the rabbi’s comment. Last Thursday, the coronavirus cabinet finally agreed to put closures on the reddest cities - those with the highest infection rates. By Sunday, Netanyahu, Deri and Housing and Construction Minister Ya’acov Litzman undid that decision after haredi mayors protested in a letter to the prime minister.“With pain and restrained rage, we see day after the day how the honor of the great men of the Torah, the life of the Torah ... are trampled on by you in an unparalleled way," they wrote. "We hereby announce that we will stop cooperating with the various authorities regarding the lockdown."And to these pleas, once again the prime minister acquiesced - preferring votes in a future election to ensuring the number of haredi people sick with coronavirus will decrease.“This is the current state of affairs as Israel heads into its new year,” Ben-David said. “The degree of governmental dysfunction is unparalleled at a time when Israel faces one of the worst crises in its history.”The powder keg is about to explode. The question is whether Netanyahu and his ministers will decide to cut the fuse and with it the chain of infection.