Will Netanyahu depart Balfour this weekend?

Opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu i is expected to leave the Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street by Saturday.

Netanyahu and his family did not immediately depart the Jerusalem home after the new government, headed by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett , was sworn in last month.

As an MK and head of the Likud Party he continued to live there in his new role as opposition leader. Bennett in turn remained in his Ra’anana home.

Netanyahu also continued to host visiting dignitaries, even though he had agreed not to. Moving trucks were seen at the Prime Minister’s Residence multiple times over the course of this week, as packing boxes could be seen in videos Netanyahu uploaded to social media.

An agreement was reached in June with the Prime Minister’s Office by which Netanyahu would leave as of July 10, and that date still holds.

Netanyahu’s spokesman did not respond as to whether the agreement would be honored.