Wine & music festival to commence in time for Tu B'Av

The annual Bein Hakramim (between the vineyards) Festival is returning after a one year hiatus and will occur on the week of Tu B'Av, between July 23 to 29, throughout Israel's North.
Throughout the week, the wine and music festival will offer traditional markets in many northern towns such as Amirim, Kerem Ben-Zimra and Safsufa, in addition to special events in collaboration with KKL, such as tours of wineries and vineyards, activities for children and families, music and performances.
The annual event will include four main shows from sunrise to sunset under the open sky.
Singer Amir Benayun will perform on July 23 in a sunrise performance at the Livnim town amphitheater, while the three additional shows will take place in the in Ein Hozim forest.
Israeli household name Idan Raichel will perform on July 26, Hanan Ben Ari will perform on July 27 and Benaya Barabi will share a stage with Eliyad on July 29. "If last year it did not feel like the same Tu B'Av without the Bein Hakramim Festival – this year the celebration will make up for the one that we all missed," said Tzivia Perez, Director of the festival and the director of the Culture and Events Department at the Merom Hagalil Regional Council.
To purchase a ticket, go to 2beav.co.il
