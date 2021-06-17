The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Winners of the 2021 Presidential Award of Volunteerism announced

The winners of the Presidential Award of Volunteerism for 2021 were informed by President’s spokesperson on Wednesday that they had won the award.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 17, 2021 06:41
President Reuven Rivlin (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
Twelve winners of the 2021 Presidential Award for Volunteerism were announced on Wednesday, June 16.
The medal is dedicated to those who have done significant work in strengthening communities, as well as showing national resilience during the coronavirus pandemic. 
The award, created by an initiative of the Presidential Institution in collaboration with the National Council for Volunteering, will be presented by President Reuven Rivlin to volunteers and organizations.
"One of the last things I do before the end of my term is to award the 'Presidential Award for Volunteering,'" Rivlin said.
These are the winners for 2021:
• Orna Shimoni - 80 years old from Kibbutz Ashdot Yaakov. She lost her son Eyal, who fell in Lebanon, and in his memory established the "Bet Eyal" center for the rehabilitation of the disabled, the Center for the Commemoration of IDF Martyrs Victims of Hostility from Lebanon, and the "Flower Hill Gathered" in memory of Beit Shemesh students murdered in Aram Naharayim.
• Odelya Fitoussi - 42 years old from Bat Yam, suffering from a degenerative disease. Works to integrate and promote the rights of people with disabilities. Serves as chair of the Advisory Committee on Equal Rights for Persons with Disabilities in the Ministry of Justice, and Israel's first representative on the UN Committee of Experts.
• Erez Perlmutter - 55 years old from Ramat Gan, establisher of the "Kol Zchut" website that helps people know their rights.
• Hazima Maher - 39 years old from Kfar Magar, chairman of the "Rav Kiyum" association and works towards strengthening the connection between the various sectors of society.
• Miriam Indbag - 93 years old from Jerusalem, volunteers at the "Birkat Ha'aretz" organization that helps farmers. She lost her son in the Yom Kippur War and created many initiatives in his name.
• Dr. Tamara Kolitz - 41 years old from Tel Aviv, founder of "Lemaanam - Physicians for Holocaust Survivors".
• "Ashuja'an Association for Juvenile Diabetes" - works for children and young people with diabetes in Arab society.
• "Hoshen Education and Change" organization - works for equality, inclusion and security for the proud community through a meeting discourse and education.
• The "Tene Briut" organization - works to promote health and education rights among Ethiopians.
• "Friends" Association - provides non-medical first aid on the road.
• The "Kolna Yerushalayim" association - brings together residents of East and West Jerusalem on a variety of platforms to reduce the gaps.
• The "Medicine and Happiness" Association - provides help and support to patients and their families.


Tags Reuven Rivlin award community Coronavirus
