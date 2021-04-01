The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Wizz Air announces two new routes from Israel to Greek islands

Vaccinated Israelis are able to visit Greece as the country decided to recognize the Israeli Green Pass last week.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 1, 2021 07:11
Hungary-based airline Wizz Air announced on Wednesday that it was launching two new routes from Tel Aviv to the Greek islands of Corfu and Zakynthos starting in June 2021.
The two new routes join four existing routes that Wizz Air announced this month, to Rhodes, Crete, Mykonos and Santorini.
The route to Corfu will begin operations on June 12 and the Zakynthos route will launch on June 13 with fares starting at NIS 199. Tickets can be purchased on Wizz Air's website or on the Wizz mobile app.
Wizz Air is also expanding flights to Greece and Croatia from other locations, including Poland, Sofia, Belgrade and Lithuania, among others.
"We at Wizz Air today are adding more summer destinations to our network of lines in Israel for Israelis, so that they can quietly plan their summer vacations in the various Greek islands," said Paulina Gosk, Corporate Communications Manager at Wizz Air. "As with all its flights, Wizz Air adheres to the policy of implementing all means of hygiene, to protect the health and safety of passengers."
Vaccinated Israelis are able to visit Greece as the country decided to recognize the Israeli Green Pass last week, according to Israeli media. Greece recently relaxed some lockdown measures it had in place, but still has many restrictions as the country is still experiencing high coronavirus infection rates.


