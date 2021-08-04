Woman denied entry into Tel Aviv mall because of belly shirt

25-year-old Neta Rudich was held up by a security guard at the entrance to Dizengoff center on Tuesday because she was wearing a belly shirt, according to a Ynet report.When Rudich asked to know what the dress code was, the guard called on number of other guards to try to explain. The guards all said that she was dressed immodestly and did not let her enter, the report said.Rudich demanded to know the exact rule for which she was denied entry. When the guards could not answer her, she demanded to see the manager.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}The manager, who refused to give Rudich his full name, looked at her and said that she could enter. When Rudich insisted that the rules be explained to her, the manager responded that he decides however he wants."It is unfathomable that in 2021 I was publicly shamed by a number of guards and a manager without receiving clear answers and without knowing if I will have to go through it again," Rudich said to Ynet."I am deeply angered. I was led to believe that the actual rules are that a guard needs to look me over and decide if my clothes are too revealing," she said to Ynet."I still don't understand what the rules are. If there was a young girl in my place she would have stayed quiet and felt ashamed about her dress. I will not let this pass quietly," she vowed.Dizengoff center's response to Ynet: "There is no dress code at Dizengoff center. This was a human error made by the security guard which we are sorry for, and the head of the security explained this to the customer and immediately let her in. We clarified the rules for the staff and are working to make sure this does not happen again." "The Dizengoff Center champions equality, and accepts all groups and individuals without discrimination. We would like to stress that management is not treating the issue lightly, and the CEO invited the woman to meet in order to better learn how to improve."