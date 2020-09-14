The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Woman gives birth on Highway 4 near Ashkelon

Two EMTs arrived to find out that the woman was already in the advanced stages of labor within her car, and would have to give birth then and there.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 17:02
Heavy traffic jam on the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv due to construction work, on June 11, 2020 (photo credit: FLASH90)
Heavy traffic jam on the Ayalon highway in Tel Aviv due to construction work, on June 11, 2020
(photo credit: FLASH90)
A woman gave birth on Highway 4 near Ashkelon on Monday, thanks to the assistance of United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs Laura Zohar and Chagit Bitton.
Zohar and Bitton were dispatched to the scene after the woman went into labor on the way to the hospital, according to United Hatzalah.
The two EMTs arrived to find out that the woman was already in the advanced stages of labor within her car, and would have to give birth then and there.
"I was home in the town of Nitzan when I received the call. I work from home these days so I am there a lot. It took me less than four minutes to arrive," said Bitton. "When I arrived the woman was in the advanced stages of labor and I had enough time to prepare the surrounding for the baby’s arrival and then receive the baby. I instructed the mother to give a few last pushes and then I received the baby into my hands: a beautiful new baby girl."
Bitton then gave the father, who was coaching his wife the entire way through, the opportunity to cut the umbilical cord. Zohar arrived shortly after to assist with assessing the baby after the birth.
When I arrived, Chagit was already finishing with the delivery. I helped clean the child and make sure that everything was okay," said Zohar. "I wrapped up the baby and brought it into the ambulance to the staff there. After that, we assisted the mother and helped her through the rest of the process, and brought her to the ambulance as well. They were then transported to Assuta Hospital in Ashdod, in good condition."
"The birth went smoothly, thank God. The baby was healthy and had an APGAR score of 10. The ambulance arrived ten minutes after the baby was delivered. Once the mother and baby were in the ambulance on the way to the hospital, I headed back to my home where I also work, with a great feeling," Bitton concluded. "This was a truly meaningful way to start one’s day."
An APGAR score evaluates five criteria to determine a newborn's health status: Appearance, Pulse, Grimace, Activity and Respiration. Besides being an acronym, it is also the name of its creator, the American anesthesiologist Dr. Virginia Apgar, who created it in 1952.
Natan Rothstein contributed to this report.


Tags pregnant united hatzalah ambulances
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Palestinian rejectionism of the UAE-Bahrain-Israel deal and peace By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef A critical look at the Balfour demonstrations By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Marc Schneier Important dates to know on Israel-Bahrain relations By MARC SCHNEIER
Prof. Hillel Frisch, expert on Israeli Arabs The EU’s discrimination of Israel continues over housing demolitions By HILLEL FRISCH
Ruthie Blum Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination is futile – opinion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Bahrain agrees to normalize relations with Israel, Trump announces
L-R: Bahraini King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize following Israel-UAE deal
US President Donald Trump
3 Israeli gov’t approves: Three-week lockdown beginning Friday
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Israel's coronavirus czar Prof. Ronni Gamzu
4 Coronavirus in Israel: Nation barrels toward closure as infections soar
A man carries his shopping bags and wears a face mask in a street in Ashkelon while Israel tightened a national stay-at-home policy following the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Ashkelon, Israel March 20, 2020.
5 Israel's eyes - How the drone went from a toy to the IDF's greatest tool
A SKYLARK drone is thrown by an IDF soldier during a military exercise in southern Israel in 2013

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by