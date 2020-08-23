Women of the Wall violate Health Ministry regulations at Western Wall

A group of 10 members of the feminist activist group Women of the Wall violated Health Ministry and police regulations at the Western Wall on Friday, the Western Wall Heritage Foundation announced.The women, who arrived for the second day of Rosh Chodesh Elul alongside hundreds of other men and women, refused to enter the available prayer areas in the women's section, despite regulations to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Instead, the group reportedly spread out in the upper plaza's public passage area. The group also attempted to smuggle a Torah scroll inside the plaza by hiding it in a baby carriage under toys. However, it was confiscated at the entrance of the Western Wall, where it was held until the prayer service ended."This group knowingly violated directives mandated by both the police and the Health Ministry and is responsible for its actions, which yet again led to unnecessary provocation at the Western Wall plaza," the Western Wall Heritage Foundation said in a statement, adding that all those coming to the site follow regulations in order to keep public health and avoid spreading COVID-19. The announcement of violations of Health Ministry regulations at the Western Wall comes amid debates over whether to institute another lockdown for the duration of the High Holy Days, which start at the beginning of the next Hebrew month. In addition, it also comes amid ongoing debates over whether the regulations on the number of worshipers allowed in prayer gatherings and synagogues should be extended.