Some 13 players on Israel's women's basketball team were sent to coronavirus quarantine after passengers on their flight home from an away-game were confirmed as infected with coronavirus, Israeli media reported on Tuesday.The women's team was forced to travel commercially, taking a flight with a long layover, while the men's team flew privately this week, sparking anger among the players, according to Davar. The players were returning from a game in Crete, and will be forced to enter quarantine until Sunday, which is the first day of the Israeli basketball season, according to Ynet News. "It is angering and shouldn't be this way especially in light of the fact that the men flew in a private plane," team captain Eden Rothberg told Davar."We aren't asking for a private plane or luxurious conditions but, especially in the current situation, it isn't right to have us in and out of airports," continued Rothberg, addressing the fact that the women were not sent on a direct flight despite Crete's proximity to Israel. The players flew to Israel through Athens, which is where they encountered those infected with the virus. The men's team recently flew privately to a game in Valencia, which the Israel Basketball Association explained by saying there were no commercial flights, according to Ynet News. The women's season will continue as planned through an arrangement reached with the Health Ministry that will allow players who have been tested to participate in games and practices, according to Israeli media.
The quarantine will still affect the season Rothberg said. "It hurts the flow of practices."