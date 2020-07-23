Women's organizations demand gov't plan budget with gender gap in mind

The Women's Emergency Headquarters, along with dozens of Israeli women's organizations, asked Finance Minister Israel Katz on Monday, along with Social Equality Minister Meirav Cohen and the Labor, Social Affairs and Social Services Minister Itzik Shmuli to change the government's financial plan in accordance with movements towards gender equality in the economic sector.Representatives of the organizations met ahead of sending the message to the governmental representatives and agreed on numerous subjects which must be given special emphasis in the upcoming governmental budget: violence against women, women in the labor market, weakened women, strengthening the infrastructure designed to reduce gender gaps, and improvements relating to children and mothers. The organizations demanded that the government acknowledge the numerous impediments women face due to gender gaps and create a long-term plan that would better the circumstances.The organizations' request comes as McKinsey & Company, a US-based management consulting firm, released results from their research into gender inequality and found that women are 1.8 times as likely to have their jobs be put on the line amid the coronavirus pandemic than men.The study found that 54% of overall job losses in the world are women, even though they make up a mere 39% of global employment, seemingly due to the fact that women carry the burden of familial and household care disproportionately in contrast to their male counterparts.