Working from home leads to sloppy security practices - survey

By ZEV STUB  
DECEMBER 28, 2020 14:15
While 95 percent of employees say they would like to continue working from home even after the pandemic is over, many follow poor security practices that could pose problems for businesses, a survey by Israel cybersecurity company CyberArk found.
Some 78% of people said that technology issues connecting to corporate systems and resources were the biggest hurdle of working from home. That led 67% to admit to finding workarounds to corporate security policies in order to be more productive, including sending work documents to personal email addresses, sharing passwords, and installing rogue applications, the survey found. This despite the fact that 54% said they had received specific guidelines from their workplace regarding security issues.
Furthermore, 67% said they had used corporate devices for personal use, and 57% said they had allowed other members of their household to use their corporate devices for activities like schoolwork, gaming and shopping. In addition, 82% of all remote workers admitted to reusing passwords, a 12% increase from the spring, according to CyberArk, a Nasdaq-traded company based in Petach Tikva.
The survey, which was taken in October and includes responses from 2,000 remote office workers in the United States, UK, France and Germany, also noted a number of challenges remote workers face as they seek to balance their work and personal lives. Some 45% of remote employees cite disruption from family and pets as the biggest challenge of remote work, followed by balancing work and personal life (43%) and ‘Zoom fatigue’ (34%). At the same time, employees also recognized many benefits of remote work, including saving time on commuting (32%), being able to run errands (24%) and catch up on household chores between meetings (23%).
“The global pandemic has been the largest test yet for the future of distributed work. Working people have proven incredibly resilient as they rise to the challenge and overcome the stress and significant obstacles of blending home and work lives,” said Matt Cohen, CyberArk's chief operating officer. “As we continue to adapt to this new way of operating, it’s the responsibility of both employees and organizations to take responsibility for corporate security."


