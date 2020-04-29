World leaders send Independence Day greetings to Rivlin

Heads of state from across the globe sent President Reuven Rivlin in honor of Israel's 72nd anniversary.
“The United States of America proudly joins you in commemorating the 72nd anniversary of Israel’s independence,” US President Donald Trump wrote.
He added that the US was the first country to recognize Israel in 1948 when it was established and said the close US-Israeli relationship is “built on our deeply rooted shared values.” In addition to Trump, the Queen of England Elizabeth II sent her warm wishes for Independence Day and wished the people of Israel well during these difficult times, referencing the coronavirus outbreak. Russian President Vladimir Putin wished "health success, peace and prosperity" in his greeting. The King of Thailand Maha Vajiralongkorn extended his wish of "Good fortune" to the state of Israel. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier expressed his deep regret the coronavirus pandemic prevented him from visiting Israel and celebrating Independence Day in person. He wrote to Rivlin that "you can be sure this is just a postponing, and I'll arrive to pay you and the citizens of the State of Israel a visit at the first chance [I get]." Rivlin not only received Independence Day messages, but also tweeted one of his own.
Israelis, who usually mark Independence Day with large celebrations and BBQs, are celebrating at home this year, as the country went on lockdown for the holiday.