World's largest cargo plane to land in Israel carrying Iron Dome trucks

Antonov AN-225 is carrying US military Osh Kosh trucks to be fitted with Iron Dome missile defense systems.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
AUGUST 3, 2020 09:54
An Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane, which delivered medical equipment from China amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, is seen shortly after landing at an airfield in the settlement of Hostomel outside Kiev, Ukraine April 23, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)
An Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo plane, which delivered medical equipment from China amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, is seen shortly after landing at an airfield in the settlement of Hostomel outside Kiev, Ukraine April 23, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)
An Antonov cargo plane carrying US military Oshkosh trucks is expected to land at Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport Monday night, the Defense Ministry announced.
These trucks will be fitted with Iron Dome systems purchased by the US Army before being leaving Israel.
The Unit for International Transport of the Directorate of Production and Procurement in IMoD was also involved in bringing the Antonov plane to Israel, the ministry said.
The Antonov AN-225 is the largest aircraft ever produced with over 30 wheels, six engines and a wingspan of 290ft. The aircraft has a range of 15,400 km when unloaded and 4,500 when fully loaded.
The Russian-made cargo plane landed at Bangor International Airport on Friday after flying from Ukraine. On its flight to Israel, it is expected to make refuelings stops in Scotland and France.
The Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense signed an agreement to purchase two Iron Dome batteries for short-term needs for an Indirect Fire Protection Capability of the United States Army in August 2019. They will be used to defend US troops against a range of ballistic and aerial threats.
It was reported in February 2018 that the US Army had asked Congress for $373 million to buy two batteries off-the-shelf from Rafael which included 12 launchers, two sensors, two battlement management centers, and 240 interceptors. Washington wanted to have them delivered by 2020.
While the United States has its THAAD anti-ballistic missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy short, medium, and intermediate-range ballistic missiles in their terminal phase, the American military does not have any short-range air defense solutions.
The system is built by Israel’s Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, Israel Aerospace Industries, and Raytheon, which manufactures the American-made Patriot missile system. The radars are from ELTA System a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries.
It carries 10 kg. of explosives and can intercept an incoming projectile from four to 70 km. away. It is able to calculate when and where rockets will land.
Reports have surfaced that the US Army saw an urgent need for an interim solution to fill the gap in its defenses, especially in the European arena, until a permanent solution to the problem is put in place to best protect ground maneuvering troops against an increasingly wide range of aerial threats, including short-range projectiles.


