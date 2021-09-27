Yad Sarah to receive emergency COVID aid, takes aim at Health Ministry

An emergency shipment of hundreds of oxygen tanks and respiratory equipment will arrive in Israel over the next 72 hours, Yad Sarah said.

Some 120 Yad Sarah branches will receive the emergency shipment which was given by Yad Sarah donors in Israel and the United States.

The Israeli volunteer organization also stated the "helplessness" of the Health Ministry is why the aid is desperately needed.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"The Health Ministry decided to take an ostrich approach of ignoring the urgent and immediate need to supply respiratory equipment to those hospitalized at home to prevent overloads at hospitals," said Yad Sarah director-general Moshe Cohen.

"The overloading at hospitals reached its peak since the start of the fourth wave with an unprecedented number of patients hospitalized," added Cohen.

Cohen then called on Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz to have talks with Yad Sarah to resolve the issue.

Health Ministry in discussion (credit: MAZAWI ADVERTISERS)

There has been a severe shortage of respiratory equipment in Yad Sarah branches. The shortage forces those treated to choose between hospitalization at swamped coronavirus wards in hospitals or inadequate care at home, according to the organization.