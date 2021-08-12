The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Yair Lapid dedicates Israeli mission to Morocco

Israel and Morocco opened liaison offices, but the latter has yet to agree to the establishment of full diplomatic relations.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
AUGUST 12, 2021 14:37
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is seen inaugurating the Israeli Liaison Office in Morocco, on August 12, 2021. (photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid is seen inaugurating the Israeli Liaison Office in Morocco, on August 12, 2021.
(photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM/GPO)
Foreign Minister Yair Lapid dedicated the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat, while on his visit to Morocco on Thursday.
Together with Moroccan Deputy Foreign Minister Mohcine Jazouli, Lapid cut the ribbon to the office, reopened after 21 years.
Ambassador David Govrin, head of the Liaison Office, affixed a mezuzah to its door.
Ambassador David Govrin, head of Israel's Liaison Office in Morocco, is seen affixing a mezuzah to its door alongside Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, on August 12, 2021. (Photo credit: Shlomi Amsalem/GPO)Ambassador David Govrin, head of Israel's Liaison Office in Morocco, is seen affixing a mezuzah to its door alongside Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, on August 12, 2021. (Photo credit: Shlomi Amsalem/GPO)
Lapid’s visit to Morocco was the first by a senior Israeli official since the countries renewed ties in December 2020. Israel and Morocco opened liaison offices, but the latter has yet to agree to the establishment of full diplomatic relations.
Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said on Wednesday that Lapid's visit "reflects the commitment of our two countries to strengthen our bilateral relations and give them a concrete impetus through the establishment of effective cooperation mechanisms.
"Since the signing last December of the Tripartite Agreement between Morocco-US-Israel, a positive dynamic between the two countries led to the creation of five working teams covering promising sectors, such as R&D, tourism and agriculture," Bourita added.
The Moroccan foreign minister also said that King Mohammed VI called to resume negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians towards a two-state solution.
Lapid said Israel and Morocco are reviving a centuries-old friendship between the Jewish people and the people of Morocco by restoring diplomatic relations.
“This ancient peace and friendship is being restored by people who rethink and redefine historic disputes,” Lapid said, thanking Moroccan King Mohammed VI for his “vision and courage.”
Lapid quoted Maimonides, who lived in the Moroccan city of Fez, as saying in his Eight Chapters: “Every state can be changed from good to evil and from evil to good if he – the person – decides so. Reality is not set. Reality is a choice we make. For too many years, we let others choose the path of war. Today, we take destiny into our own hands and choose the way of peace. Today, we choose the path set out by Maimonides.”
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Lapid's visit and the reopening of the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat, calling it "significant for Israel, Morocco, and the broader region."
"The United States will continue to work with Israel and Morocco to strengthen all aspects of our partnerships and create a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous future for all the people of the Middle East," Blinken stated.
Lapid is the first Israeli foreign minister to visit Morocco since Silvan Shalom, who tried to bring about normalization in 2003.
Accompanying him were Welfare Minister Meir Cohen, who was born in Morocco, Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Ram Ben-Barak, Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz, and Dr. Inbar Zucker, a senior Health Ministry official. Singer Shimon Buskila, whose parents were born in Morocco and who sings in both Moroccan and Hebrew, joined the delegation and plans to perform for the Jewish community.
Morocco and Israel previously had low-level ties after the Oslo Accords were signed in 1993, which were suspended after the Second Intifada began in 2000. However, relations grew closer in recent years, especially in countering threats from Iran.
There are about one million Israelis who are descendants from the Moroccan Jewish community, tens of thousands of whom visited annually even before the Abraham Accords.


Tags Yair Lapid diplomacy morocco morocco israel mezuzah
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Is Bahrain a key player in Israel's diplomacy in the Middle East? -opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Is there a bias against women on social media? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Do Jewish studies courses require warning labels?

 By GIL TROY
Dan Diker

Disentangling antisemitism from political criticism of Israel - opinion

 By DAN DIKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
2

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
3

Did archaeologists find the Trojan Horse?

Depiction of the story of the Trojan horse in the art of Gandhara. British Museum.
4

Gaza resort bombed for holding mixed-gender concert

Salafists in Gaza fly ISIS ( Islamic State) flags
5

Climate scientists warn: Gulf Stream in state of collapse - study

A still image showing the Gulf Stream around North America taken from Perpetual Ocean, a visualization of some of the world's surface ocean currents from June 2005 through December 2007, supplied in this handout photo by NASA March 27, 2012.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by