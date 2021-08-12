Yair Lapid dedicates Israeli mission to Morocco

Together with Moroccan Deputy Foreign Minister Mohcine Jazouli, Lapid cut the ribbon to the office, reopened after 21 years.

Ambassador David Govrin, head of Israel's Liaison Office in Morocco, is seen affixing a mezuzah to its door alongside Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, on August 12, 2021. (Photo credit: Shlomi Amsalem/GPO) Ambassador David Govrin, head of the Liaison Office, affixed a mezuzah to its door.

Lapid’s visit to Morocco was the first by a senior Israeli official since the countries renewed ties in December 2020. Israel and Morocco opened liaison offices, but the latter has yet to agree to the establishment of full diplomatic relations.

Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said on Wednesday that Lapid's visit "reflects the commitment of our two countries to strengthen our bilateral relations and give them a concrete impetus through the establishment of effective cooperation mechanisms.

"Since the signing last December of the Tripartite Agreement between Morocco-US-Israel, a positive dynamic between the two countries led to the creation of five working teams covering promising sectors, such as R&D, tourism and agriculture," Bourita added.

The Moroccan foreign minister also said that King Mohammed VI called to resume negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians towards a two-state solution

Lapid said Israel and Morocco are reviving a centuries-old friendship between the Jewish people and the people of Morocco by restoring diplomatic relations.

“This ancient peace and friendship is being restored by people who rethink and redefine historic disputes,” Lapid said, thanking Moroccan King Mohammed VI for his “vision and courage.”

Lapid quoted Maimonides, who lived in the Moroccan city of Fez, as saying in his Eight Chapters: “Every state can be changed from good to evil and from evil to good if he – the person – decides so. Reality is not set. Reality is a choice we make. For too many years, we let others choose the path of war. Today, we take destiny into our own hands and choose the way of peace. Today, we choose the path set out by Maimonides.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken praised Lapid's visit and the reopening of the Israeli Liaison Office in Rabat, calling it "significant for Israel, Morocco, and the broader region."

"The United States will continue to work with Israel and Morocco to strengthen all aspects of our partnerships and create a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous future for all the people of the Middle East," Blinken stated.

Lapid is the first Israeli foreign minister to visit Morocco since Silvan Shalom, who tried to bring about normalization in 2003.

Accompanying him were Welfare Minister Meir Cohen, who was born in Morocco, Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee chairman Ram Ben-Barak, Foreign Ministry Director-General Alon Ushpiz, and Dr. Inbar Zucker, a senior Health Ministry official. Singer Shimon Buskila, whose parents were born in Morocco and who sings in both Moroccan and Hebrew, joined the delegation and plans to perform for the Jewish community.

Morocco and Israel previously had low-level ties after the Oslo Accords were signed in 1993, which were suspended after the Second Intifada began in 2000. However, relations grew closer in recent years, especially in countering threats from Iran.

There are about one million Israelis who are descendants from the Moroccan Jewish community, tens of thousands of whom visited annually even before the Abraham Accords.