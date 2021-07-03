Yair Netanyahu claims Bennett is 'leftist puppet' to far-right OAN news

Former Prime Minister and current opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's son Yair gave an interview to the One America News (OAN) network on Saturday in which he spoke about the political situation in Israel to an American audience.

During the interview with the far-right pro-Trump outlet, Netanyahu said that despite his father winning 30 seats in the Knesset as head of the Likud Party in the March 2021 election, Bennett became a 'leftist puppet' by working center-left parties and joining with them in a coalition government.

Netanyahu also claimed that the Arab-Israeli Ra'am Party is a branch of the Palestinian terrorist organization Hamas.

"What is even worse than [Bennett joining the left] is that is for the first time in Israel, they included in the government a Muslim Arab party that is the Islamic Brotherhood of Israel. It supports terrorism...visits terrorists in jail who murdered Israeli children and calls them heroes. [They have] openly called for the destruction of Israel and for creating a Sharia Islamic country of Palestine."

"They have a veto on any decision in this government and can dissolve it at any moment."

Netanyahu also claimed that Bennett is not likely to pass the electoral threshold in a future Israeli election, and that the new government led by Bennett is trying to implement a "totalitarian law" that would prevent his father from becoming prime minister again.

Attacking the Israeli media, Netanyahu further claimed that it is 'out to get his father.'

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

"All we have are two channels that are the equivalent of MSNBC and CNN, only 10 times more radical... and really it looks now with the formation of the new government like the North Korean television reports on their government. It is absolutely, you know, they were killing my dad all these years and really doing shameful things to him and all conservative voters in Israel...mocking conservative voters in Israel."