Yair Netanyahu: I show my father videos of 'aliens' from protests

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 3, 2020 17:58
Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seen in court in Tel Aviv on December 10, 2018, where he testified in a NIS 140,000 libel suit he filed last year against Abie Binyamin, a social activist. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Yair Netanyahu referred to the various protestors against his father, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as "aliens" in an interview to Galey Israel Radio.
"I let him see select parts," Yair said when asked about whether the two watch the videos together. "I try and not show him the obscene things, because that would be unpleasant, but you know, he finds it entertaining, gives him a bit of strength even."
The original tweet, which was later deleted from the Galey Israel account, read: "My dad is a strong man, he sees what we all see, these aliens at the protests, it's funny to him, it's like entertainment."
Later, Yair Netanyahu attempted to clarify his words in another tweet.

 
"When I said 'aliens' in the left's 'protests' in Jerusalem, I meant those who dress up as aliens and UFOs," the tweet read. "Those who come in either obscene costumes or holding up signs with obscenities, those who put a spaghetti pot on their heads or dress as Spider-Man. There are too many of these and it's funny. Everything else isn't funny, the incitement."
Yair Netanyahu found himself summoned to court previously after an earlier tweet he wrote called to stalk protesters.
Yair's tweet came amid ongoing protests taking place nearly every day outside of the Prime Minister's Official Residence in Jerusalem, during which protestors have demanded that his father, who faces charges of fraud, breach of trust and receiving bribes, resign immediately.



