The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Yair Netanyahu shares details on broken kitchen appliances in PM's house

The son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the video to present to the public the alleged bad condition of the house meant for the Prime Minister.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 23, 2020 06:04
Yair Netanyahu (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Yair Netanyahu
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)
Yair Netanyahu, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, released a video of the second floor of the Prime Minister’s Residency on Balfour Street in Jerusalem on Thursday, N12 reported, claiming the house is in bad condition and slamming the Attorney General of the Office of Prime Minister Shulamit Barnea for allegedly preventing slight improvement in the living conditions.  
 
Netanyahu, 29 years old, is living in the official residency with his father and mother Sara, which no other son or daughter of a sitting prime minister has done after reaching adulthood. Yair’s brother, Avner, does not live in Balfour and often said that unlike Yair he is not a political person and wishes to remain out of the public eye.  
 
Yair claimed that Barnea prevented the Netanyahu family from getting state funding to replace a dishwasher, a microwave oven, and for those who are employed in the house to fix meals for the Prime Minister and those who live with him.  
“At most, they can serve a cup of coffee,” Yair laments.  
 
As it seems, the Netanyahu family did not have the kitchen appliances repaired with their personal funds.  
 
Benjamin Netanyahu had refused to submit to the Knesset an exact record of his financial worth, which is one of the reasons his request to have his legal expenses paid for by friends had been denied.  
 
Yair goes on to describe massive cockroaches in the kitchen, an air-conditioning unit which does not work which means “the Prime Minister” (his father) “lives in a sauna.”  
 
The court case of Benjamin Netanyahu are meant to begin on Sunday for alleged corruption and breach of trust. Netanyahu asked to be excused from showing up claiming his security detail “will cost the public a fortune”, the request was denied.  
During his time in office Netanyahu has had a jet bought and modified to serve him on his trips abroad.   
      


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Yair Netanyahu
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Ohana needs to stop being a Netanyahu puppet By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's historic trial is finally here By YAAKOV KATZ
The joke of having so many ministers is on the taxpayers of Israel By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Shame on the MKs who defected to join Netanyahu's government By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Could his protests over annexation be Mahmoud Abbas’s last whimper? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Could wearing a mask for long periods be detrimental to health?
A man wears a face mask with David Star at the Nachlaot Neighborhood in Jerusalem on April 12, 2020. A full closure on 17 Jerusalem Neighborhoods went into effect today at noon in efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by