Yair Netanyahu to Mandelblit: Investigate the death threats against me

The Prime Minister's son has long been a controversial figure on social media. Last month, he received criticism for saying that Tel Aviv should be "cleared of minorities."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 15, 2020 18:10
Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seen in court in Tel Aviv on December 10, 2018, where he testified in a NIS 140,000 libel suit he filed last year against Abie Binyamin, a social activist. (photo credit: FLASH90)
(photo credit: FLASH90)
Yair Netanyahu, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's son, made an appeal to Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit on Wednesday, saying that there were "threats of physical harm" directed at him and there is concern for his well-being. Netanyahu asked Mandelblit to instruct the relevant parties to open an investigation.
During an interview with Rabbi Shmuley Boteach last November, the prime minister's son said that he receives “death threats and blood libel to me and my family every day” on his social media pages, about which he says the media “doesn’t report and doesn’t care.” But he said he is grateful to Twitter for giving him a place to “respond directly to the injustice of journalists, even though they don’t respond usually.”

Yair has long been a controversial figure on social media. Last month, he received criticism for saying that Tel Aviv should be "cleared of minorities," and just last week he publicly apologized to reporter Dana Weiss, who sued him for libel after he posted a series of tweets claiming that she was bribing A-G Mandelblit for leaks and stories.
In early June, a 21-year-old from northern Israel was arrested by Israel Police after he was suspected of posting a threatening message against the prime minister on social media.


